NID Students Secure First Runner-Up Position at Bharat Tex 2025 International Design Competition
BILKULONLINE
Ahmedabad, Feb 19: National Institute of Design (NID) shares the good news that two Apparel Design 2023 batch students – Anurita Jana & Bishal Saikia’s joint entry has been awarded First Runner-Up position at the International Student Design Competition for Bharat Tex 2025.
Followings are the details of their winning entry:
|Product
|Deepa, a crafted Floor Lampshade (made from Bamboo)
|Category details
|Lifestyle Product Innovation
|Result
|1st Runner Up
|Prize money
|Cash Prize of 1,50,000 & Certificate
|Theme
|Sustainable Future (Innovation with Indigenous Knowledge)
|Organiser
|Bharat Tex in collaboration with NIFT