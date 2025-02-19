NID Students Secure First Runner-Up Position at Bharat Tex 2025 International Design Competition

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 19: National Institute of Design (NID) shares the good news that two Apparel Design 2023 batch students – Anurita Jana & Bishal Saikia’s joint entry has been awarded First Runner-Up position at the International Student Design Competition for Bharat Tex 2025.

Followings are the details of their winning entry:

Product Deepa, a crafted Floor Lampshade (made from Bamboo) Category details Lifestyle Product Innovation Result 1st Runner Up Prize money Cash Prize of 1,50,000 & Certificate Theme Sustainable Future (Innovation with Indigenous Knowledge) Organiser Bharat Tex in collaboration with NIFT