NID Students Secure First Runner-Up Position at Bharat Tex 2025 International Design Competition

Ahmedabad, Feb 19: National Institute of Design (NID) shares the good news that two  Apparel Design 2023 batch students – Anurita Jana & Bishal Saikia’s joint entry has been awarded First Runner-Up position at the International Student Design Competition for Bharat Tex 2025.

Followings are the details of their winning entry:

       Product Deepa, a crafted Floor Lampshade (made from Bamboo) 
Category details Lifestyle Product Innovation
Result 1st Runner Up
Prize money Cash Prize of 1,50,000 & Certificate
Theme Sustainable Future (Innovation with Indigenous Knowledge)
Organiser Bharat Tex in collaboration with NIFT

      

