Anant National University Hosts Global Events on Indigenous Knowledge and Sustainability

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 21: Anant National University took center stage in global discussions on sustainability and Indigenous wisdom by hosting two landmark international events. The International Conference on Indigenous Knowledge Systems and Practices: Designing Sustainable Futures and the 3rd edition of WITH Festival (India edition) brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and artists to explore solutions deeply rooted in traditional knowledge while embracing modern advancements.

The 3rd edition of the WITH Festival, themed “Borderless – Global Indigenous Futures,” showcased Indigenous storytelling through contemporary media.

Global Voices on Indigenous Knowledge

Led by Dr. Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, and Dr. Rajendra Singh the ‘Waterman of India’ (Professor of Practice), the conference featured keynote addresses by Prof. Sonajharia Minz and Prof. Rishi Narain Singh. Experts from across the world presented research and engaged in discussions addressing climate change, social inequalities, and economic instability through the lens of Indigenous wisdom.

Addressing Environmental Challenges Through Local Solutions and Design Innovation: Dr. Rajendra Singh

Development has three fundamental outputs, yet these shared resources are increasingly under threat. Today, some of the most polluted cities in the world include Delhi, the capital of India, while Mumbai, the nation’s financial hub, faces the alarming reality of all five of its rivers running dry. These environmental challenges are global in nature, but I firmly believe that the solutions lie at the local level. The real challenge is not just identifying these solutions but having the collective will to implement them and restore our natural resources.

At Anant National University, I have joined hands with Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Anunaya Chaubey and his dedicated team, who have worked tirelessly to develop innovative solutions through design and media interventions. Together, we are committed to addressing these critical issues and driving sustainable change for a better future.

Design as the Fourth Major Stream: A Pathway to Sustainable Innovation: Dr. Anunaya Chaubey

“At Anant, we believe that Indigenous knowledge carries timeless wisdom essential for building a sustainable future,” said Dr. Anunaya Chaubey. “These events create a platform for dialogue between tradition and contemporary innovation, inspiring young minds to develop solutions that seamlessly blend heritage with progress.”

Dr. Chaubey underscored the importance of introducing ‘Design’ as a fourth major stream in India’s higher secondary education system, alongside the existing three. He emphasized that today’s youth, who will be at the forefront of conservation, resource management, and sustainability—particularly in preserving vital reserves like water—are well-equipped to embrace design thinking and express their ideas through diverse media.

WITH Festival: Celebrating Indigenous Narratives

As the exclusive host of WITH 2025 in India, Anant University curated a vibrant showcase of performances by artists committed to preserving Indigenous knowledge through music, theater, and storytelling.

Delegates from 18 countries across five continents participated in the international conference, which highlighted Anant’s commitment to sustainability and cultural preservation.

The ‘With Festival’ showcased diverse performances from Kashmiri folk artists, a skateboarder-rapper from Madhya Pradesh, a rock-fusion band from Meghalaya, and artists from Majuli, Assam. Through workshops and interactive sessions, the event fostered dialogue between tradition and contemporary innovation.

Empowering Future Changemakers

The events provided immersive learning experiences for students, offering workshops and interactive sessions with global experts and artists. This aligns with Anant’s DesignX philosophy, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing the next generation of sustainability-driven problem solvers.

By bridging traditional wisdom with contemporary design, Anant National University reaffirmed its role as a pioneer in sustainable education and cultural preservation.

Earlier, Santosh Zokarkar welcomed the speakers and delegates at the press meet.

