IIMK, NSE’s 2nd Annual Conference discusses finance-driven growth amid creative disruptions

Mumbai, Feb 21: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and IIM Kozhikode on Friday jointly organised the 2nd Annual Conference on Macroeconomics, Banking & Finance with the theme “Finance for Growth Amid Creative Disruptions”.

The event at the NSE Corporate Office here, where Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor M. Rajeshwar Rao, NSE’s Chief Business Officer Sriram Krishnan, IIM Kozhikode Director Debashis Chatterjee, and Uruppika head Mridul Saggar were among those present, featured engaging panel discussions between eminent speakers from the market, regulators and academia, exploring how finance can drive growth in the face of creative disruptions, an NSE statement said. Additionally, the discussions explored how emerging market economies can navigate financial shocks and leverage innovative financial strategies to maintain stability and drive growth amid creative disruptions.

The event concluded with the valedictory session, where RBI’s former Governor Duvvuri Subbarao engaged in a thought-provoking fireside chat with Smt. Ira Dugal, India Financial News Editor, Reuters, reflecting on macro-financial stability amid evolving global challenges. Krishnan said: “We are proud to host the 2nd Annual Conference on Macroeconomics, Banking & Finance in collaboration with IIM Kozhikode, bringing together leading experts to discuss the evolving role of finance in driving economic growth. The exchange, alongside the banking sector, has been instrumental in capital formation, enabling businesses to raise long-term funds and sustain their growth trajectories. As global financial dynamics continue to shift, fostering innovation and adaptability is imperative to achieving sustainable and inclusive growth.

This conference serves as a premier platform for thought leadership, exploring how financial markets, technological advancements, and regulatory frameworks can work in synergy to propel economic progress. By engaging in meaningful discourse on creative disruptions and transformative strategies, we aim to inspire solutions that empower industries and shape the future of finance.” Prof Chatterjee said: “As the world of finance reshapes itself, two paramount questions are whether businesses are up to speed to innovate to stay afloat and buoy amid these destructive and creative waves; and whether finance can be more democratised to improve financial reach for shared prosperity as jobs will be lost and re-created. Education can be partnered with business and finance to meet these challenges.” Prof Saggar said: “Big bang disruptions are coming in a myriad way.

AI can propel hitherto languishing multi-factor productivity growth. Climate finance can foster green jobs and make our planet more livable. Institutional finance is disrupted by fast-paced electronic markets but may later be replaced by last-mile differentiated finance, helped by generative AI. Finance will now deliver but needs reinforced focus on macro-financial stability.”