Sajjan Jindal Honored as ‘Business Leader of the Decade’

AIMA Managing India Awards Recognizes JSW Group Chairman

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Feb 22: JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal has been conferred with the coveted ‘Business Leader of the Decade’ honour at the 15th AIMA Managing India Awards, in recognition of his transformative leadership in expanding JSW Group into a global conglomerate.

The award was presented to Jindal at a ceremony here today in the presence of Chief Guest Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, and Guest of Honour Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry; Electronics and IT. . The citation was read by Yezdi Nagporewalla, Chief Executive Officer, KPMG India.

Under Jindal’s stewardship, JSW Group has achieved remarkable growth, more than doubling its revenues to US$24 billion. His strategic vision has led to JSW nearly tripling its annual steel production capacity to 39 million tonnes, whilst establishing the group as a major force in renewable energy and cement manufacturing.

The award recognises Mr Jindal’s pivotal role in aligning JSW Group with India’s infrastructure modernisation initiatives. Under his leadership, JSW has emerged as the second-largest private player in India’s ports sector, whilst also venturing into future-focused sectors including electric vehicles and military drones through international partnerships.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) Managing India Awards celebrate outstanding contributions to India’s business landscape. The ceremony brought together distinguished award winners, industry leaders and AIMA office bearers for this landmark 15th edition of the awards.