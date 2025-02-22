CEPT University Hosts Three Day Global South Academic Conclave on WASH and Climate 2025

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 22: The second edition of the Global South Academic Conclave

(GSAC) on WASH and Climate 2025 commenced today at CEPT University.

Organized by the Center for Water and Sanitation (CWAS) at CEPT Research

Development Foundation (CRDF) and the Faculty of Planning at CEPT University,

with support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Viega Foundation, the

three-day conclave brings together experts and stakeholders to address critical

challenges in water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) amidst changing climates.

The key highlight of the opening day was the launch of the PAS@15 report,

celebrating 15 years of the Performance Assessment System (PAS). This digital

platform for urban WASH performance assessment in India, developed by CWAS,

has become a vital tool for data-driven improvements in water, sanitation, and

climate resilience. Since its launch in 2009, PAS has expanded its reach from 414 to

over 800 cities in the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh,

Jharkhand, Assam and Sikkim, covering a population of 115 million, making it the

country’s largest WASH and climate-linked database for urban areas.

With climate change exacerbating water scarcity, sanitation challenges, and waste

pollution, data-driven solutions such as PAS are critical for climate-resilient urban

planning. By tracking water efficiency, sanitation infrastructure, and solid waste

management, PAS empowers cities to build a sustainable and climate-smart future.

PAS has shown that measuring performance can lead to measurable impacts. As

cities face climate uncertainties, data- driven governance will be the foundation for

sustainable, resilient, and equitable urban development.

Post the launch of the report, faculty members and Heads of CWAS, Prof Dinesh

Mehta and Prof Meera Mehta reflected on the 15-year journey of the initiative and

shared the report’s key findings. CWAS has been working on urban water and

sanitation related action research since 2009. CWAS began its work when CEPT

University received a grant from the Gates Foundation for Performance Assessment

System (PAS) Project. Over the past decade, the project has developed an online

system, methods, and processes for performance assessment and improvement for

urban water supply and sanitation in India.

Delivering the opening address, Professor Barjor Mehta, President, CEPT

University, highlighted the importance of academic gatherings focused on climate

change. He stressed the power of academia to bring diverse stakeholders together

to build consensus and drive action. “We, the academia, are the custodians of

knowledge, experience and the drive towards addressing the issues of climate

change. We must document the developments and foster an active community, so

that we can continue contributing towards policymaking in the years to come,” he

said.

Over the next two days, the conclave will feature discussions on a wide range of

topics, including WASH outcome monitoring, governance and financing for climate-

resilient WASH, and the intersection of WASH, climate, and urban planning.

Keynote addresses will be delivered by K Srinivas, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban

Affairs, Government of India; Ms. Sheela Patel, Society for the Promotion of Area

Resource (SPARC); Sunita Narain, CSE; Rakesh Mohan, Centre for Social

and Economic Progress; Rick Johnston, World Health Organization (WHO),

Ashok Khosla, Development Alternatives and Kalanithy Vairavamoorthy,

International Water Association (IWA).