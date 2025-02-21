Vikram Solar Expands Capacity by 1 GW, Enhances Manufacturing with High-Efficiency Modules

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 21: Vikram Solar Limited, one of India’s leading solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturers, has expanded its production capacity with a 1 GW addition at its Falta facility in West Bengal. Additionally, the company has upgraded its Oragadam facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, to manufacture advanced technology modules, including TOPCON and HJT, further improving efficiency and performance.

With these strategic advancements, Vikram Solar’s annual nameplate production capacity now stands at 4.5 GW, marking a significant milestone in its growth within the renewable energy sector. The expansion at the Falta facility, initiated with equipment installation on December 5, 2024, has been successfully completed, adding 1 GW to its capacity. Meanwhile, the Chennai facility’s upgrade, launched on July 19, has been completed, enhancing its capability to produce next-generation solar modules.

Commenting on the expansion, Gyanesh Chaudhary, Chairman & Managing Director of Vikram Solar, stated, “The expansion of our Kolkata and Chennai facilities enables us to scale production and enhance our ability to deliver sustainable energy solutions. By integrating advanced manufacturing techniques, we ensure higher efficiency while adhering to global quality and sustainability standards. This initiative aligns with our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and reinforces our mission to power a cleaner, greener future.”

The increased capacity and technology upgrades reflect Vikram Solar’s dedication to innovation and sustainable growth. With a combined nameplate capacity of 4.5 GW, the company is well-positioned to contribute significantly to global renewable energy adoption, strengthening its leadership in India’s clean energy transition.

Headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal, Vikram Solar Limited is a leading Indian PV module manufacturer with an international footprint across 39 countries. As of March 31, 2024, the company had a cumulative production capacity of 3.5 GW. Recognized as a ‘Top Performer’ in PVEL’s PV module reliability scorecard and listed among BloombergNEF’s Tier 1 solar PV module manufacturers, Vikram Solar continues to expand its reach through a strong pan-India network of 41 authorized distributors, 64 dealers, and 67 system integrators.