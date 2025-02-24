Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Latest:
BusinessGeneral

Rallis India & Tata Chemicals Honored for Agricultural Innovation at 15th Aegis Graham Bell Awards

BILKUL ONLINE

Rallis India, Tata Chemicals Win Prestigious Innovation Award at Aegis Graham Bell Awards 2025

BILKULONLINE

New Delhi, Feb 24: Rallis India and Tata Chemicals, jointly won the prestigious Aegis Graham Bell Award in the ‘Innovation in Agriculture’ category held in New Delhi. The 15th annual Aegis Graham Bell Awards ceremony was graced by esteemed dignitaries and industry leaders.

Supported by key Indian government ministries, including the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the Department of Science and Technology India, and the Ministry of Education (India), the accolade recognized and celebrated excellence in technological advancements and sustainable agriculture practices. 

The award was presented by  Jayant Chaudhary, the Hon’ble Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship as well as the Minister of State in the Education Department. He acknowledged the joint efforts in enhancing agricultural productivity, resource efficiency, and environmental sustainability, aligning with the nation’s vision for a tech-driven and resilient farming sector. This recognition highlights the vital role of innovation in modernising agriculture and ensuring food security for future generations.

The Aegis Graham Bell Awards, established to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship in India, celebrate exceptional contributions in technology across various sectors, including telecom, healthcare, and agriculture. These accolades offer a platform for recognising revolutionary advancements that drive economic growth and have a positive societal impact, encouraging companies and individuals to push the boundaries of innovation.

 

 

Post Views: 226

You May Also Like

BMW launches new M4 Competition M xDrive in India at Rs 1.53 cr

BILKUL ONLINE

Mother’s day becomes more special with Samsung Fab Grab Fest

BILKUL ONLINE

Indel Money disbursement grows by 54%; AUM by 16% taking it 1850 Cr QoQ in Q1 FY 25

BILKUL ONLINE