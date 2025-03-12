Seven Adani Airports Manage Over 6.8 million DigiYatra

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabd, March 12: Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) has announced the onboarding of Mangaluru International Airport and Thiruvananthapuram International Airport into the DigiYatra initiative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA). With this, all seven operational airports of AAHL now offer passengers access to use DigiYatra to access the airports. This significant step aligns with AAHL’s commitment to enhance passenger experience through seamless and contactless travel.

Mr. Jeet Adani, Director, AAHL, stated, “Since its launch on 15 August 2023, DigiYatra took flight at five of our airports: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Guwahati. Offering the DigiYatra experience to our passengers in Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram Airports underscores AAHL’s dedication to the adoption of innovative technologies that enhance passenger convenience and security. We have seen a substantial rise in the adoption of DigiYatra by passengers, with some of our airports showing a utilisation as high as 37 percent in one day. More passengers are opting for the convenience and speed of DigiYatra, thereby redefining their travel experience”.

Implementation of DigiYatra is testament to AAHL’s commitment to transform the aviation sector in India by embracing cutting-edge technology and providing world-class services to passengers.

The DigiYatra initiative aims to provide a paperless and hassle-free travel experience for passengers, leveraging facial recognition technology for seamless entry at airports. The facial recognition technology used by DigiYatra enables seamless passage at various checkpoints. DigiYatra eliminates the need for physical documents, making the travel process efficient and ecologically friendly. It provides an additional layer of security by verifying passenger identity through biometric data. DigiYatra also reduces wait times at various touchpoints, ensuring a smoother and quicker journey for passengers. Security and privacy are central to Digi Yatra’s mission.