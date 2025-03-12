Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund Introduces Aditya Birla Sun Life Choti SIP

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, March 12: Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) was incorporated in the year 1994. Aditya Birla Capital Limited and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc. are the promoters and major shareholders of the Company. ABSLAMC is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, a registered trust under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The asset manager has announced the introduction of Aditya Birla Sun Life Choti SIP effective 5th March 2025. Choti SIP will be available for all schemes of the fund, except Debt, Sectoral & Thematic, Small & Midcap Funds.

Choti SIP will enable investors to participate in a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) with a minimum investment of Rs. 250. The plan requires a commitment of at least 60 instalments, though early withdrawals would be permitted. However, investors with existing investments in other Mutual Funds, SIPs (other than Choti SIP) or lumpsum investments would be ineligible for this option. Choti SIP will be available exclusively under the Growth option of the schemes, and payments can only be made through NACH or UPI auto pay.

Commenting on the introduction, A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, said, “our endeavour is to make systematic investing more accessible, and the introduction of Choti SIP is set to revolutionise the way investors participate in mutual funds by enabling them to start their investment journey with as little as Rs 250 on a monthly basis. By lowering the entry barrier and promoting systematic investing, Choti SIP aligns with the broader goal of financial inclusion, helping individuals take their first step towards disciplined wealth accumulation.”