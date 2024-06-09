Adani Airports Handle Over One Million Tonnes of Cargo to achieve 7% Growth

BILKULOLINE

Mumbai, June 9: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) handled an impressive one million tonnes of air cargo in fiscal year 2023-2024, achieving a milestone. The achievement underscores AAHL’s robust operational capabilities and strategic growth in the aviation industry.Demonstrating solid growth, AAHL facilitated a remarkable 10,13,115 metric tonnes of cargo in FY 2023-24, capturing an impressive 30.1% market share. This represents a significant 7% y-o-y increase compared to the previous fiscal, when the total cargo tonnage was 9,44,912 metric tonnes.

In FY 2023-2024, AAHL’s cargo operations were predominantly international – 65% of the cargo managed was international. This showcases AAHL’s efficiency in managing worldwide operations while maintaining a robust domestic presence. The international cargo tonnage amounted to 6,62,258 metric tonnes, recording a notable 9% y-o-y growth compared to the previous fiscal’s 6,06,348 metric tonnes.

The cargo operations were driven by commodities, including automobiles, pharmaceuticals, perishables, electricals/electronics, and engineering goods. They were efficiently handled across the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (Mumbai), the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (Ahmedabad), the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Lucknow), the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, the Mangaluru International Airport, the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (Guwahati) and the Jaipur International Airport.

The major international destinations for cargo included Germany, Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

Reflecting on the achievement, Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL, said, “At Adani Airport Holdings Limited, we have been consistently setting new benchmarks for operational efficiency. The cargo terminals have achieved a remarkable milestone, handling over 1 million tonnes this fiscal year. This achievement solidifies our position as key facilitators in both international and domestic airfreight operations in India.”

The following highlights from fiscal yearshowcase 2023-2024 AAHL’s journey: