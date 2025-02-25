Joyalukkas Unveils Revamped Ahmedabad Showroom with Grand Celebration

Ahd showroom offers Exclusive Custom Jewelry & 50% Discount Offer Until March End!

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Feb 25: Jewelry enthusiasts in Ahmedabad have a reason to rejoice as Joyalukkas, the world’s favorite jeweler, unveiled its newly renovated showroom in the city.

Marking a significant milestone in its expansion journey, the grand reopening event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Dr. S.J. Chavda, MLA, Vijapur, along with Rajesh Krishnan, DGM, Joyalukkas and other executives of the Group. Their presence added to the grandeur of the occasion, making it a truly memorable celebration.

The completely upgraded showroom boasts world-class decor, extensive amenities, and an unwavering commitment to providing an unparalleled shopping experience. Featuring an impressive array of award-winning multi-brand jewelry collections, the showroom caters to diverse tastes with its exquisite blend of traditional and contemporary designs.

Renowned for its legacy of offering stunning and unique jewelry, Joyalukkas continues to present an extensive range suitable for every occasion and preference. Shoppers can explore collections from prestigious brands such as Anugrah, Pride, Eleganza, Yuva, Apurva, and the Ratna Collection. Additionally, the showroom introduces the latest gold and diamond designs of 2025, promising to be a delight for jewelry connoisseurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Joy Alukkas, Chairman and MD of Joyalukkas Group, expressed his excitement: “We are delighted to present our newly reimagined Ahmedabad showroom. Every showroom we open is a step towards our vision of beautifying the world, a dream made possible by the unwavering support of our loyal customers. We warmly invite everyone to visit and experience the joy of jewelry shopping at Joyalukkas Ahmedabad.”

The Ahmedabad showroom is now open to the public, welcoming customers to witness the brilliance and magnificence that define the Joyalukkas brand. Visit today and indulge in an extraordinary jewelry shopping experience, where quality meets elegance and service exceeds expectations.

Joyalukkas Group is a multi-billion-dollar global conglomerate with diverse business interests. Operating across 11 countries, including India, the group’s portfolio includes jewelry, money exchange, fashion, silk, and malls. With a workforce of over 9,000 professionals, Joyalukkas is recognized as one of the most awarded and prestigious jewelry retail chains worldwide.

