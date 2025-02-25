CEPT University Announces Winners of Urban Innovation Challenge 2.0

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Feb 25: CEPT University today announced the winners of the second edition of the Urban Innovation Challenge, a unique initiative organized by the Faculty of Management. The challenge aims to encourage young innovators to present their ideas, showcase their creativity, and offer practical solutions that can enhance liveability in cities.

Open to undergraduate students across all disciplines nationwide, the competition, themed “City and Sustainability,” invited entries focusing on innovative sustainable solutions in four categories: Plastic Waste Management, Urban Crisis Management, Climate Investment, and Managing Urban Spaces. Participants submitted abstracts, project introductions, proposed solutions, implementation plans, potential impact analyses, visuals, and conclusions.

The Urban Innovation Challenge garnered an overwhelming response, attracting registrations from prestigious institutions across India. Participants from diverse fields, including architecture, engineering, arts, and management, showcased the interdisciplinary nature of urban problem-solving, resulting in a wide array of innovative ideas.

The shortlisted participants were invited to CEPT University to present their ideas to a distinguished jury comprising Mr Ronak Patel, one of the Founders and Director of Nextung; environmental expert Dr Chirag Bhimani and architect and urban designer Prof Narendra Mangwani who is also the Program Chair of the Bachelor’s in Urban Design (BUD) at CEPT University.

The evaluation process assessed the projects on the basis of novelty of the idea, clarity of implementation, feasibility, presentation skills and impact of the ideas.

This year, the winner of the Urban Innovation Challenge 2.0 is Aditya Chaurasia, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Rajpura who presented a project with focus on climate investment; first and second runners up were Harshit Raj from VIT Bhopal University and Reem Hamraz from Integral University, Lucknow and their projects focussed on plastic waste management.

