Imran to decide next PM of Pakistan: PTI Chairman

Islamabad, Feb 10 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar said on Saturday that party founder Imran Khan will decide who will be the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The party claims to be in a strong position after winning 170 National Assembly seats in the general elections held in Pakistan on February 8, The Express Tribune reported.

“Imran Khan will decide who will be the next Prime Minister. He is the leader, whether he is in jail or outside,” Gohar said while addressing a press conference here, the report said.

Gohar also claimed that the party has won 170 National Assembly seats out of the 265 contested.

“Out of these, 94 are those whom the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is admitting and has issued Form-47 to,” Gohar said, adding that on 22 other seats where PTI had won, the victory was “converted to a defeat”, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan’s general elections have been the most fraught in recent years, with ex-Prime minister Imran K

