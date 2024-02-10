Babil Khan’s emotional tribute to father Irrfan: I will find you again

Mumbai, Feb 10: Actor Babil Khan has penned a heartfelt note for his late father Irrfan Khan, sharing poignant memories that illuminate the depth of their bond, adding that nobody knew him like he did.

Taking to his Instagram account, Babil dropped a throwback picture with legendary actor Irrfan, wherein the father-son duo can be seen standing on a boat.

The ‘Maqbool’ fame star is holding a fishing rod, and is sporting a green jacket, a beanie cap and gloves. Babil and Irrfan are posing sideways in the picture.

Along with the snapshot, Babil wrote: “Nobody knew him like I did, nobody has known me like he did. It’s easy to say, to miss him, it’s easy. It’s easy to be cathartic and cry about losing him. It’s easy.”

Recalling fond memories with his dad, ‘The Railway Men’ fame actor said: “Do you know what is hard? To remember the ecstasy in his voice when he would raise it in exaltation to scream “BABILUUUU!!!” every single time he’d see me. To remember then, how painful it would be to lose him for the stretches of barren time when he would be away shooting.”

“It is impossible to bear the memory of how his beard felt on my fingers when I would scratch his cheek as he read his script or how my finger tips would rest gently on his eye lids when he took a nap,” shared Babil.

He lauded Irrfan’s deep baritone, sharing how he wished to have one last dance with him.

“His voice, was brilliantly deep, yet it evoked nothing but a gentle prayer from me, a prayer that could only rise from one’s within when an external force has calmed your existential jitters to stillness. I wish I could have one last dance with you,” the note read.

“‘And to tell you, that without your lessons, I never would have survived.’ I will look for you. I will find you again. Somewhere. Beyond,” concluded Babil.

Irrfan passed away at the age of 53, in April 2020 due to colon infection. He was last seen in the movie ‘Angrezi Medium’.

Meanwhile, Babil last featured as Imad in the web series ‘The Railway Men’ starring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu. The series revolved around the railway workers who saved lives during the 1984 gas leak in Bhopal.

He next has ‘The Umesh Chronicles’ in the pipeline.