Finvasia Expands into Gujarat with ‘Jumpp’ – India’s First AI-Powered Financial Superapp

Partners with YES Bank to Offer Seamless Banking ServicesFocuses on Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and Beyond

Ahmedabad, Feb 27: Finvasia, a global enterprise headquartered in Mohali, is making a bold move into Gujarat with the launch of ‘Jumpp’—India’s first AI-driven financial superapp. Developed in collaboration with YES Bank, Jumpp integrates banking, savings, payments, investments, and credit into a single, user-friendly platform, aiming to revolutionize financial accessibility.

Key Highlights:

Jumpp leverages AI and YES Bank’s infrastructure to offer seamless banking services.

The app supports English and Hindi, ensuring wider accessibility and financial inclusion.

Aims to onboard 1 million users by January 2026, transforming financial management in Gujarat.

Gujarat’s financial sector is robust, yet digital banking adoption remains limited. According to NSSO data, only 30% of residents above the age of 15 actively use net banking, indicating a significant gap in intuitive digital solutions. Jumpp addresses this challenge with a multilingual AI interface available in English and Hindi, making financial services more accessible and inclusive. By leveraging YES Bank’s scalable banking infrastructure, Jumpp allows users to open savings accounts within minutes, simplifying traditional banking complexities.

With Gujarat’s rising digital engagement and entrepreneurial growth, Jumpp is strategically focusing on key cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot. The platform aims to bridge financial accessibility gaps, making banking and investments seamless and widely available.

“Jumpp is more than just an app—it’s a step towards redefining financial inclusion. Through AI-driven innovation and an intuitive interface, we are bringing financial services to those historically underserved. Gujarat, with its strong digital adoption and entrepreneurial mindset, is a key market for us, and we are excited to empower users across the state,” said Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-Founder and CEO, Jumpp.

Jumpp’s AI-powered system enhances financial management by offering a smarter, personalized, and user-centric experience. Users can interact through voice or text, ensuring seamless banking and investment transactions. The platform’s AI analyzes spending behavior to provide customized financial insights, money-saving tips, and strategic investment guidance in simple, easy-to-understand terms. Additionally, it offers budget planning advice, enabling users to make informed and stress-free financial decisions.

By combining AI capabilities with data-driven transparency, Jumpp enhances user trust and confidence, offering clear, actionable financial insights. The company aims to onboard 1 million users by January 2026, redefining financial accessibility across Gujarat and beyond.

With its focus on innovation, security, and efficiency, Jumpp is set to transform the way people manage money, making financial services seamless and hassle-free.

Ramneek Ghotra, Executive Director of Growth at Finvasia, outlined the various measures the company implements to ensure stringent data security and safety.

