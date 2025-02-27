GCCI Gujarat Sustainability Summit 2025: Pioneering Industrial Sustainability Dialogue in Gujarat

Empowering MSMEs & Industry Leaders to Drive Sustainable Growth

The summit aims to equip Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) with the knowledge and tools needed to align with global sustainability standards and India’s net-zero goals.

Global Experts & Industry Titans Unite for a Greener Future

With participation from international sustainability leaders and top Indian conglomerates, the event will foster collaboration, innovation, and actionable strategies for sustainable industrial development.

Ahmedabad, Feb 27: The Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) has announced the inaugural GCCI Gujarat Sustainability Summit 2025, scheduled for March 1, 2025. This first-of-its-kind event in Gujarat is set to become a landmark platform for industry-driven sustainability dialogue, fostering collaboration among businesses, policymakers, and global thought leaders.

Organized by the GCCI ESG Task Force, the summit aims to drive sustainable business practices and help industries align with India’s net-zero emissions target for 2070, as outlined by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Special emphasis will be placed on empowering Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to transition toward sustainable operations.

Key Highlights of the Summit

✔ 30+ Experts & Industry Leaders – Speakers from Adani Group, Arvind Group, and other major conglomerates will share sustainability strategies.

✔ Global Knowledge Exchange – Experts from the UK, Denmark, and the Netherlands will showcase successful international sustainability models.

✔ 20+ Academic & Institutional Partners – IIM Ahmedabad, IIT Gandhinagar, Gujarat Technological University (GTU), and others will contribute expertise.

✔ Operational Net Zero Event – GCCI pledges to minimize carbon impact through meticulous planning of participant travel, logistics, and event execution.

Statements from GCCI Leadership

GCCI President Sandeep Engineer emphasized that the summit is a transformative step in making sustainability a core business principle, particularly for MSMEs, ensuring they are future-ready for global markets.

GCCI Vice President Apurva Shah highlighted the event’s role in catalyzing sustainable growth and innovation, urging businesses to embrace eco-conscious strategies for long-term success.

Key Focus Areas

🔹 Vision for a Sustainable Gujarat & Net-Zero Target 2070

🔹 Global Sustainability Trends & Impact on Indian Businesses

🔹 Transitioning the Real Estate Sector to Profitable Sustainability

🔹 Low-Carbon Transition Economics & Climate Resilience in MSMEs

🔹 Future of Green Policy in India

With its comprehensive agenda and high-profile participation, the GCCI Gujarat Sustainability Summit 2025 is set to reshape the industrial sustainability landscape in Gujarat, ensuring a greener, more resilient future.

