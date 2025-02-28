MSD’s Call for Peace, Unity, and Justice on the Anniversary of the 2002 Godhra Tragedy

Saturday, March 1, 2025
Ahmedabad, Feb 28:  On the anniversary of the 2002 Godhra train tragedy, the Secular Democracy Movement (MSD) organized a civic demonstration at Town Hall Char Rasta. A large number of citizens gathered, raising slogans such as “Community Unity Zindabad” and “Communalism Murdabad,” while demanding peace, integrity, and justice. The event also featured songs promoting communal harmony, including “Tu Hindu Banega Na Muslim Banega…” and “Insan Ka Insan Se Ho Bhaichara…”

Prominent figures participated in the demonstration, including MSD convener, noted activist, and journalist Shri Prakashbhai N. Shah. Paying tribute to Shri Zakia Jafri, a symbol of the fight for justice, he reaffirmed that the struggle for justice will continue.

