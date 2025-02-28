Twin studies show neurological, respiratory disorders linger up to three years post-Covid

New Delhi, Feb 28: While the Covid-19 pandemic is over, its effects continue to haunt a large majority of people infected by the infectious disease. Two separate studies have shown that several neurological and respiratory disorders as well as other health complications continue to affect people who were hospitalised with the disease.

In the first study, a team of researchers from France studied data from nearly 64,000 French residents who were followed for up to 30 months. Their findings, published in the journal Infectious Diseases, showed that patients who were hospitalised due to Covid have experienced a higher rate of deaths from any cause — 5,218 per 100,000 people. In the 30 months monitored, these people were more likely to be hospitalised for any reason. And they were particularly at high risk for neurological, psychiatric, cardiovascular, and respiratory problems. While there was no difference between men and women in the risk of hospitalisation, women were hospitalised more due to psychiatric problems.

Elderly over 70 years of age were also at high risk of hospitalisation due to organ-specific disorders. Notably, the risks remained high for up to 30 months for neurological and respiratory disorders, chronic kidney failure, and diabetes. “Even 30 months after hospitalisation, Covid-19 patients remained at an increased risk of death or severe health complications, reflecting the long-lasting, wider consequences of the disease on people’s lives,” said Dr Charles Burdet, an Infectious Diseases specialist, at Universite Paris Cite. “These findings are a stark reminder of the far-reaching impact of Covid, which extends far beyond the initial infection,” added lead author Dr Sarah Tubiana, infectious diseases expert, at the Clinical Investigation Center at Bichat Hospital (Paris).

The second study, led by US researchers from the universities of Rush, Yale, and Washington, followed 3,663 participants for three years. Their findings, published in The Lancet Regional Health, long Covid patients had worse physical and mental health outcomes up to three years after initial infection. While the majority of those with long Covid did not resolve, vaccination was associated with better outcomes, the researchers said.