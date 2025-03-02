Spice Up Your Week: Haleem & Keema Samosa Recipes!

BILKULONLINE

1. Haleem (A Rich and Hearty Meat & Lentil Stew):

Haleem is a slow-cooked, protein-rich dish made with wheat, lentils, and meat, commonly enjoyed during Iftar.

Ingredients:

500g mutton (boneless, finely chopped)

1 cup wheat (soaked overnight)

¼ cup chana dal (split Bengal gram)

¼ cup masoor dal (red lentils)

¼ cup moong dal (yellow lentils)

1 onion (finely chopped)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 tsp red chili powder

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tsp garam masala

½ cup yogurt

3 tbsp ghee

4 cups water

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves & fried onions for garnish

Lemon wedges for serving

Instructions:

Boil the soaked wheat and lentils together with a little salt until soft. Mash them to a thick consistency.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat ghee and sauté onions until golden brown.

Add ginger-garlic paste and cook until aromatic. Add mutton, salt, turmeric, red chili, coriander powder, and garam masala. Cook until the meat is tender.

Add yogurt and cook until oil separates.

Mix the cooked wheat-lentil paste into the mutton mixture and simmer for 20-30 minutes.

Stir occasionally to avoid sticking. The consistency should be thick and creamy.

Garnish with fried onions, fresh coriander, and lemon wedges. Serve hot.

2. Keema Samosa (Crispy Minced Meat-Filled Pastry)

These samosas are a must-have during Iftar, featuring a crispy outer shell with a spiced keema (minced meat) filling.

Ingredients:

For the filling:

250g minced mutton or chicken

1 onion (finely chopped)

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 green chili (finely chopped)

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tsp red chili powder

Salt to taste

1 tbsp oil

2 tbsp fresh coriander leaves (chopped)

½ tsp lemon juice

For the dough:

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tbsp oil

½ tsp salt

Water (as needed)

For frying:

Oil for deep frying

Instructions:

Prepare the dough – Mix flour, salt, and oil. Add water gradually and knead into a firm dough. Cover and let it rest for 20 minutes.

Make the filling – Heat oil in a pan, add onions and sauté until golden. Add ginger-garlic paste and cook for a minute.

Add minced meat, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, red chili powder, and salt. Cook until the meat is dry. Add chopped coriander and lemon juice. Let the filling cool.

Shape the samosas – Roll out the dough into small circles. Cut each into halves. Form a cone with each half and fill it with the prepared keema mixture. Seal the edges with a little water.

Fry the samosas – Heat oil in a pan and deep-fry the samosas until golden and crispy.

Serve hot with green chutney or tamarind chutney.

Enjoy your Iftari with these delicious dishes! 😊