IIMA Invites Applications for the 44th Faculty Development Programme in Management

~ The 44th FDP will be offered in two distinct and parallel modules, namely – a. FDP in Pedagogy and Research (from April 08 to May 22, 2024) and b. FDP in General Management (from April 08 to June 01, 2024)

~ Online application link open; submission deadline is February 16, 2024

Ahmedabad, Jan 30: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), a premier global management institute, is inviting applications for its 44th Faculty Development Programme (FDP) in Management, which will be offered in two distinct and parallel modules, namely – a) Faculty Development Programme in Pedagogy and Research Methods and b) Faculty Development Programme in General Management.

In the 44th edition of the FDP, participants can apply for admission to only one of the two modules. Specifically, the first module covers cutting-edge techniques in Pedagogy and Research methods. The second module has been reinstated this year after a hiatus of two four years. With a focus on general management, the course structure of the second module consists of introductory courses that cover a wide range of subjects from Economic Environment and Policy to Marketing Management. Following the introductory courses, the participants are taken through special topics submodules that cover advanced special topics in different areas of management viz. Marketing, HR-OB and General Management.

Announcing the launch of the 44th FDP, Professor Dhiman Bhadra, Chairperson, FDP said, “Set to commence on April 08, 2024, the 44th FDP at IIMA will have two modules offered in a parallel, disjoint mode. This will enable a larger number of participants to apply to the programme, have cross-functional exchanges and to learn from each other – which has been our core motto. We are confident that these two modules will contribute significantly to enriching the learning experience of our participants and go a long way in contributing to their growth as successful teachers and prolific researchers in the years to come.”

The Faculty Development Programme (FDP) is one of the oldest programmes at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, India (IIMA) and it aims at the professional development of faculty members of institutions of management education. It is a specially designed course for management educators seeking to strengthen their understanding of core general management as well as gain exposure to advanced topics, learn and experiment with effective pedagogical techniques, and gain familiarity with essential aspects of carrying out research studies.

The FDP relies on a variety of learning settings like classrooms, workshops and seminars, and a participatory approach to learning. There is an emphasis on the case method of teaching and learning. Other educational methods such as lectures, group exercises, management games, and presentations are also used. The latest statistical tools and audio-visual aids complement these methods. Participants are encouraged to develop insights into curriculum planning and academic administration.

To enrol into the programme, participants should have an experience of at least two years in post-graduate level teaching or research. Since the medium of communication is English, participants

are expected to be fluent in written and spoken English language. Considerations for selecting participants include teaching and/or research experience, level of preparedness for the programme as indicated by educational qualifications and statements of purpose and anticipated benefits to sponsors. As there are limited seats in the programme, the FDP Committee at IIMA will review applications and may conduct telephonic interviews where required to decide suitability for admission of candidates applying for the programme. All details of the admissions process are available on https://iima.ac.in/academics/FDP.

Application form and brochure are available online. The last date for submitting the completed application form is February 16, 2024.

For more information and to apply visit: https://iima.ac.in/academics/FDP.