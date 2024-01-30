Bilkul Online

Astral Limited delivers Consolidated Revenue growth of 10%, PAT growth of 39.8% and plumbing volume growth of 24% for 9M FY 2023-24

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 30: Astral Limited, pioneer in manufacturing of CPVC pipes & fittings announced the financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023.

Overview of Consolidated Results:

(Rs. In Million, except as stated otherwise)

Particulars Q3 2023-24 Q3 2022-23 Y-O-Y Q3 Vs Q3 % Change 9M 2023-24 9M 2022-23 Y-O-Y 9M Vs 9M % Change Revenue from operations 13,702 12,678 8.1% 40,163 36,523 10.0% EBDITA 2,115 1,844 14.7% 6,587 5,211 26.4% EBDITA (% of net sales) 15.4% 14.5% 16.4% 14.3% PBT 1,539 1,295 18.8% 4,923 3,508 40.3% PBT (% of net sales) 11.2% 10.2% 12.3% 9.6% PAT (Before OCI) 1,133 949 19.4% 3,643 2,605 39.8% PAT (% of net sales) 8.3% 7.5% 9.1% 7.1% Cash Profit 1,634 1,404 16.4% 5,094 3,941 29.3% Cash Profit (% of net sales) 11.9% 11.1% 12.7% 10.8% Basic EPS (In Rs.) 4.23 3.46 22.3% 13.57 9.34 45.3%

Plumbing Business:

(Rs. In Million, except as stated otherwise)

Particulars Q3 2023-24 Q3 2022-23 Y-O-Y Q3 Vs Q3 % Change 9M 2023-24 9M 2022-23 Y-O-Y 9M Vs 9M % Change Revenue from operations 9,981 9,318 7.1% 29,168 26,440 10.3% Segment EBIDTA 1,649 1,434 15.0% 5,070 3,858 31.4% Segment EBIDTA (% of net sales) 16.5% 15.4% 17.4% 14.6% Sales in M.T. 52,734 45,859 15.0% 1,52,763 1,23,190 24.0%

Paints and Adhesives Business:

(Rs. In Million)