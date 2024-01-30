Bilkul Online

Astral Limited delivers Consolidated Revenue growth of 10%, PAT growth of 39.8% and plumbing volume growth of 24% for 9M FY 2023-24
Ahmedabad, Jan 30: Astral Limited, pioneer in manufacturing of CPVC pipes & fittings announced the financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023.
Overview of Consolidated Results:
(Rs. In Million, except as stated otherwise)
|
Particulars
|
Q3 2023-24
|
Q3 2022-23
|
Y-O-Y Q3 Vs Q3
% Change
|
9M 2023-24
|
9M 2022-23
|
Y-O-Y 9M Vs 9M
% Change
|Revenue from operations
|13,702
|12,678
|8.1%
|40,163
|36,523
|10.0%
|EBDITA
|2,115
|1,844
|14.7%
|6,587
|5,211
|26.4%
|EBDITA (% of net sales)
|15.4%
|14.5%
|16.4%
|14.3%
|PBT
|1,539
|1,295
|18.8%
|4,923
|3,508
|40.3%
|PBT (% of net sales)
|11.2%
|10.2%
|12.3%
|9.6%
|PAT (Before OCI)
|1,133
|949
|19.4%
|3,643
|2,605
|39.8%
|PAT (% of net sales)
|8.3%
|7.5%
|9.1%
|7.1%
|Cash Profit
|1,634
|1,404
|16.4%
|5,094
|3,941
|29.3%
|Cash Profit (% of net
sales)
|11.9%
|11.1%
|12.7%
|10.8%
|Basic EPS (In Rs.)
|4.23
|3.46
|22.3%
|13.57
|9.34
|45.3%
Plumbing Business:
(Rs. In Million, except as stated otherwise)
|
Particulars
|
Q3 2023-24
|
Q3 2022-23
|Y-O-Y Q3 Vs Q3
% Change
|
9M 2023-24
|
9M 2022-23
|Y-O-Y 9M Vs 9M
% Change
|Revenue from operations
|9,981
|9,318
|7.1%
|29,168
|26,440
|10.3%
|Segment EBIDTA
|1,649
|1,434
|15.0%
|5,070
|3,858
|31.4%
|Segment EBIDTA (% of
net sales)
|16.5%
|15.4%
|17.4%
|14.6%
|Sales in M.T.
|52,734
|45,859
|15.0%
|1,52,763
|1,23,190
|24.0%
Paints and Adhesives Business:
(Rs. In Million)
|
Particulars
|
Q3 2023-24
|
Q3 2022-23
|Y-O-Y Q3 Vs Q3
% Change
|
9M 2023-24
|
9M 2022-23
|Y-O-Y 9M Vs 9M
% Change
|Revenue from operations
|3,721
|3,360
|10.7%
|10,995
|10,083
|9.0%
|Segment EBIDTA
|466
|410
|13.7%
|1,517
|1,353
|12.1%
|Segment EBIDTA (% of net sales)
|12.5%
|12.2%
|13.8%
|13.4%