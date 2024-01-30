Bilkul Online

Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Astral Limited delivers Consolidated Revenue growth of 10%, PAT growth of 39.8% and plumbing volume growth of 24% for 9M FY 2023-24

Ahmedabad, Jan 30: Astral Limited, pioneer in manufacturing of CPVC pipes & fittings announced the financial results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023.

Overview of Consolidated Results:

(Rs. In Million, except as stated otherwise) 

 

 

Particulars

  

 

Q3 2023-24

  

 

Q3 2022-23

  

Y-O-Y Q3 Vs Q3

% Change

  

 

9M 2023-24

  

 

9M 2022-23

  

Y-O-Y 9M Vs 9M

% Change
Revenue from operations 13,702 12,678 8.1% 40,163 36,523 10.0%
EBDITA 2,115 1,844 14.7% 6,587 5,211 26.4%
EBDITA (% of net sales) 15.4% 14.5%   16.4% 14.3%  
PBT 1,539 1,295 18.8% 4,923 3,508 40.3%
PBT (% of net sales) 11.2% 10.2%   12.3% 9.6%  
PAT (Before OCI) 1,133 949 19.4% 3,643 2,605 39.8%
PAT (% of net sales) 8.3% 7.5%   9.1% 7.1%  
Cash Profit 1,634 1,404 16.4% 5,094 3,941 29.3%
Cash Profit (% of net

sales)

 11.9% 11.1%   12.7% 10.8%  
Basic EPS (In Rs.) 4.23 3.46 22.3% 13.57 9.34 45.3%

 Plumbing Business:

(Rs. In Million, except as stated otherwise)

 

Particulars

  

Q3 2023-24

  

Q3 2022-23

 Y-O-Y Q3 Vs Q3

% Change

  

9M 2023-24

  

9M 2022-23

 Y-O-Y 9M Vs 9M

% Change
Revenue from operations 9,981 9,318 7.1% 29,168 26,440 10.3%
Segment EBIDTA 1,649 1,434 15.0% 5,070 3,858 31.4%
Segment EBIDTA (% of

net sales)

 16.5% 15.4%   17.4% 14.6%  
Sales in M.T. 52,734 45,859 15.0% 1,52,763 1,23,190 24.0%

Paints and Adhesives Business:

(Rs. In Million)

 

Particulars

  

Q3 2023-24

  

Q3 2022-23

 Y-O-Y Q3 Vs Q3

% Change

  

9M 2023-24

  

9M 2022-23

 Y-O-Y 9M Vs 9M

% Change
Revenue from operations 3,721 3,360 10.7% 10,995 10,083 9.0%
Segment EBIDTA 466 410 13.7% 1,517 1,353 12.1%
Segment EBIDTA (% of net sales) 12.5% 12.2%   13.8% 13.4%  

 

