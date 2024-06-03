India Pavilion and Design Gallery: Showcasing Premier Jewellery at JCK Las Vegas 2024

BILKULONLINE

Las Vegas, Ahmedabad, June 3: The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) organised India Pavilion at the 2024 JCK Las Vegas trade show, continuing its presence at this key event for the 19th consecutive year. Scheduled from 31st May to 3rd June 2024, at the Sands Expo & The Venetian, this year’s event promises to be a spectacular showcase of the finest in jewellery design and craftsmanship from India, catering to the western markets.

The India Pavilion, spanning 4,900 square feet across Level 1 and Level 2 (including the Passport Section, Diamond Pavilion, Lab-Grown, and Current Sections), features 39 member exporters. Visitors can expect to see an exquisite array of precious metal jewellery, both plain and studded, alongside loose gemstones such as diamonds, precious, and semi-precious coloured stones.

Vipul Shah, Chairman of GJEPC, stated, “The India Pavilion at JCK Las Vegas is a testament to the unmatched craftsmanship and innovative design that India offers. With USA market accounting for 30.2% or $9.94 billion of India’s total gem and jewellery exports in FY 2023-2024, it remains our largest export destination. We are proud to bring the best of Indian jewellery to a global audience, highlighting our designs and manufacturing capabilities. This is an opportunity to reinforce India’s position as a leader in the global jewellery market.”

Another highlight of our participation is the impressive India Design Gallery, located at L-105, Level 1, which presents some of the most beautifully crafted jewellery pieces from India. This exclusive gallery aims to showcase India’s exceptional design prowess, and its ability to meet the diverse demands of global consumers. The 20 stunning jewellery pieces on display, each reflects the rich heritage and modern creativity of Indian artisans.

This year, the theme of the India Design Gallery has been divided into two captivating categories. The first, “Objet Trouvé” (Found Objects), celebrates art crafted from typically non-artistic objects—whether natural or man-made, including vintage poker chips, antique coins, collected shells, vintage Venetian glass beads, buttons, beachcombed treasures, and more. These elements serve as wells of creative inspiration for conceptualizing contemporary wearable art pieces. Among the pieces on display are a hairpin made of pinecones laced with gold and diamonds, earrings crafted with old currency notes, linear gold danglers encrusted with Adenanthera pavonine seeds and more.

The second theme, “Unusual Materials,” sparks a jewellery design dialogue between the familiar and the unexpected, combining contrasting materials such as bamboo, wood, and leather with at least 50% precious metals. Jewellery designers have stepped out of their comfort zone to create interesting pieces including a bracelet articulated in gold and areca palm leaves, cufflinks crafted from leather, moss agate, gold and a discreetly fitted SIM card, and earrings designed with pistachio shells adorned with shades of plique-à-jour.

India is one of the preferred gem and jewellery sourcing destinations for the USA. Renowned for its commitment to ethical business practices, the Indian gem and jewellery industry has been a beacon of transparency and sustainability. With a strong emphasis on responsible sourcing and manufacturing processes, Indian jewellers adhere to the highest standards of integrity and social responsibility. The industry is deeply committed to supporting fair trade practices, ensuring that the gems and jewellery are sourced from legitimate and conflict-free origins, while promoting the welfare and rights of the artisans and workers involved.

The GJEPC organises India Pavilions at renowned international exhibitions such as Vicenzaoro, the Hong Kong Show, and several others globally. GJEPC also engages in various trade promotion activities, including product-specific Buyer-Seller Meets and organizing delegations to significant gems and jewellery hubs worldwide.