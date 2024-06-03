Mahindra Celebrates 25 Years of Bolero Pik-Ups: A Legacy of Reliability and Performance

Celebrating 25 years of the Bolero Pik-Up’s excellence with the limited-time ‘Maxx ka Vaada’ offer with unmatched benefits for Maxx Pik-Up owners

Mumbai, June 3: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), the leader in Small Commercial Vehicles (SCVs) in India, proudly celebrates a significant milestone: 25 years of the iconic Bolero Pik-Up range. Over the past quarter-century, the Bolero Pik-Up has become synonymous with reliability, durability, and rugged performance, cementing its place as a trusted partner for businesses, entrepreneurs, and fleet operators across India.

To mark this remarkable journey, Mahindra has introduced the ‘Maxx ka Vaada’** offer. Available for a limited time, this special offer is designed to enhance the ownership experience for Maxx Pik-Up customers. It includes comprehensive benefits such as complimentary roadside assistance, all scheduled services, and an extended warranty for 5 years or up to 1 lakh kilometres, ensuring long-term uptime and peace of mind.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “At Mahindra, we take pride in contributing to India’s economic growth by developing customer-centric products that embody our commitment to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The Bolero Pik-Up range has epitomised reliability and durability for 25 years, earning the trust of customers nationwide. The ‘Maxx ka Vaada’ offer reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional value and support, showcasing Mahindra’s dedication to setting new standards of excellence within the pick-up segment. This celebration is not just about past achievements but also about our commitment to exceeding customer expectations in the future.”

Additionally, Mahindra guarantees a minimum resale value of ₹5 lakh after 5 years, providing customers with confidence in the future value of their vehicle.

Customers opting for ‘Maxx ka Vaada’ offer will enjoy overall benefits worth up to ₹1.3 lakh over the vehicle’s lifetime, ensuring unparalleled value and support.

