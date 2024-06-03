Embassy REIT Announces the Completion of Embassy Splendid TechZone, Chennai Asset Acquisition

Raises ~₹1,200 crores of debt to fund the acquisition of 5.0 msf premium business park located in Chennai’s fastest-growing office micro-market

Accretion of 2.0% and 0.2% to FY2025 mid-point Net Operating Income and Distribution Per Unit guidance, respectively, and accretion of 0.2% to Mar’24 Net Asset Value, on a proforma basis*

4 msf completed area with 95% occupancy, leased to leading multinationals across financial services and technology sectors

Long-term earnings potential through 1.6 msf ongoing development and future development of 2.0 msf

Enhances Embassy REIT’s commercial portfolio by 11% to 50.5 msf, positioning the REIT as one of the largest office REITs worldwide

Bengaluru, June 3: Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Embassy Splendid TechZone (‘ESTZ’), a Grade-A business park in Chennai. The ₹1,185 crores acquisition was funded primarily through a debt raise of ~₹1,200 crores and internal accruals. This acquisition increases Embassy REIT’s total portfolio to 50.5 msf, positions it as one of the largest office REITs globally, and marks its entry into the new growth market of Chennai.

Aravind Maiya, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said,“We are pleased to announce the completion of this accretive acquisition that facilitates the REIT’s entry into Chennai, one of India’s leading office markets. With this acquisition, we’re delighted to add another premium business park that perfectly complements and strengthens our high-quality office portfolio. While we evaluated funding this acquisition by issuing equity, we decided to finance it through debt and internal accruals, in the best interest of all our stakeholders. Given our diverse unitholder base and 92% public float, we will consider raising equity for defined purposes, when the markets are more conducive for us to do so.”

Transaction Highlights

₹1,185 crores Enterprise Value is at a 9.2% discount to the average of two independent valuation reports

Transaction financed primarily through debt at 8.05% and internal accruals

Stable cash flows from 95% occupancy on 1.4 msf completed buildings; leased to marquee multinational occupiers such as Wells Fargo and BNY Mellon, among others

Embedded growth from 1.6 msf of on-campus development and 2.0 msf future development potential

*Basis FY2024 actuals, NOI and DPU accretion is 2.2% and 0.23% respectively