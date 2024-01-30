NSE issues ‘Caution for Investors’

BILKULONLINE

Mumbai, Jan 30: It has been brought to the notice of the Exchange that Instagram handle named “trader_mahendrapal” is collecting funds from the public and providing assured/guaranteed returns on investment in the stock market.

The investors are cautioned and advised not to subscribe to any such scheme/product offered by any person/entity offering indicative/assured/guaranteed returns in the stock market as the same is prohibited by law. Further, investors are advised not to share their trading credentials such as user id/password with anyone. It may also be noted that the said person/entity is not registered either as a member or authorized person of any registered member of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Exchange has provided a facility of “Know/Locate your Stock Broker” under the link https://www.nseindia.com/invest/find-a-stock-broker on its website, to check the details of the registered member and its Authorized Persons. Further, the designated bank accounts named as client bank accounts to receive/pay money from/to investors as disclosed by the trading members to Exchange are also displayed under the said link. Investors are advised to check the details while dealing with any entity.

Participation in such prohibited schemes is at investors’ own risk, cost and consequences as such schemes are neither approved nor endorsed by the Exchange.

The investors may note that for any kind of disputes relating to such prohibited schemes none of the following recourses will be available to investors:

Benefits of investor protection under Exchange’s Jurisdiction Exchange dispute resolution mechanism Investor grievance redressal mechanism administered by Exchange

Investors are advised to take note of the above.