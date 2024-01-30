CJI Chandrachud pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

New Delhi, Jan 30 :Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, on Tuesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his 76th death anniversary.

Speaking to the media after paying homage to the Father of the Nation, CJI Chandrachud said, “Gandhi ji’s life is a beacon for our entire nation. But his life is not just a beacon for India, his message of compassion, humanity and oneness of humankind is a message for civilisations across the world and across time.”

He added that as a judge of the Supreme Court, he realises everyday the importance of compassion, universality, tolerance and equality, which Gandhi ji preached through his actions and words.

Earlier in the day, a seven-judge Constitution Bench of the apex court, which was hearing arguments on the issue of minority status of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), along with other Benches, observed a two-minute silence in the memory of those who laid down their lives in the struggle for India’s freedom.

“Silence is to be observed at 11.00 AM on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 and would last for two minutes…At the appointed time, all the members of the staff present in the Registry will stand up wherever they may be, and will observe two minutes’ silence,” said a circular issued by the Registry of the apex court.