‘If you work hard, no one can stop you’: Salima Tete’s inspiring message on Women’s Day

New Delhi, March 7 : Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Indian women’s hockey captain Salima Tete shared an inspiring message for young girls, urging them to dream big and break barriers in whichever discipline they are.

Salima’s journey from a small village in Jharkhand to the international stage is a testament to her grit and determination. She first caught the nation’s attention when she captained the Indian junior team to a silver medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires. “In some places, girls do not get much support. My parents support me a lot, and I want to tell girls to do everything openly and without fear. It is said that people from villages cannot do much, but that is not true. If you work hard, no one can stop you from moving forward,” Salima said.

In a virtual interaction from her home town Simdega. Her remarkable rise continued, making her only the second player from Jharkhand, after Nikki Pradhan, to represent India at the Olympics. Over the years, she has become a key figure in Indian women’s hockey, playing a crucial role in several major tournaments. From India’s third-place finish in the FIH Hockey Women’s Pro League (2021-22) to securing bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Salima has solidified her reputation as a fierce defender and a leader. Salima credits much of her success to the unwavering support she has received, both from her family and the government. “The government has supported me a lot. I have met Hemant Soren (Chief Minister of Jharkhand), and he even provided me with a plot. The government is focusing a lot on sports, and I hope they continue to support athletes like me so that we can make India proud,” she said. Recognising the significance of government initiatives, she also acknowledged the efforts of the central administration in promoting women’s hockey.

“I would like to thank the government for supporting sports. Earlier, men’s hockey had more recognition, but now, for the first time, women’s hockey has been included in the Hockey India League (HIL). This is a great opportunity for young players who do not get a chance to play in the camp. The platform is very good, and it will benefit future generations.” Her leadership and determination were on full display when India clinched their third Asian Champions Trophy title in November last year, defeating China at home. This victory came at a crucial time, giving the team a much-needed boost after missing out on a Paris Olympics berth. Despite the setback, Salima remains focused on the future, determined to help India reach new heights in women’s hockey.