Ahmedabad Hosts AIMA’s Regional Management Conclave 2025: A Forum for Leadership and Sustainability

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 7: The Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA), in collaboration with the All India Management Association (AIMA), successfully hosted the Regional Management Conclave 2025 at AMA Ahmedabad. Themed “Leadership and Management – Strategies to Sustain, Scale, Succeed,” the conclave brought together distinguished leaders, industry experts, and management professionals to discuss crucial strategies for fostering sustainable growth and effective leadership.

The event was inaugurated by Mayor of Ahmedabad, Pratibhaben Jain, who paid tribute to Dr. Vikram Sarabhai’s legacy and AMA’s role in advancing management excellence in the western region. Emphasizing sustainability and scalability, she highlighted the transformative impact of leadership-driven strategies. On the occasion of International Women’s Day, she recognized the growing presence of women in leadership across various sectors, inspiring citizens to adopt management practices in resolving civic issues like water logging and traffic management.

Insights from Industry Leaders

Dr. Savan Godiawala, President of AMA, welcomed the attendees, emphasizing that effective leadership and management are indispensable for navigating today’s complex business landscape. Rajiv Gandhi, Vice President of AMA, underscored the importance of responsibility in leadership, advocating for strong management practices to ensure long-term sustainability.

Sanjay Kirloskar, Chairman and Managing Director of Kirloskar Brothers Limited, delivered a compelling session on “Implementing Sustainability Initiatives,” sharing insights on energy conservation, carbon footprint reduction, and customer-centric innovation. He highlighted the significance of risk-taking, learning from failures, and promoting women’s leadership.

Former IPS officer and Special Secretary, Internal Security, Ministry of Home Affairs, Sundari Nanda, led a session on “Fostering Diversity and Inclusion,” advocating for the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the necessity of inclusivity in leadership. Gopi Trivedi, Honorary Joint Secretary of AMA, chaired this thought-provoking discussion.

In another significant session on “Shaping India’s Future – Role of Leadership,” Richard Rekhy (Vice Chair, Grant Thornton India) and Yash Shah (Founder, The Address) shared their perspectives, moderated by Yatindra Sharma, Past President of AMA.

The conclave also featured an engaging session on “Embracing Change in the Digital Age,” where Nishant Behl (Founder, Expand My Business – EMB Global), Abhishek Desai (Founder, CricHeroes, Co-Founder, Digicorp), and Dr. Rajat Moona (Director, IIT Gandhinagar) delved into technological advancements and digital transformation. Mohal Sarabhai, Honorary Secretary of AMA, chaired the session.

Special Address by Minister of State

Minister of State, Jagdish Vishwakarma, addressed a special session, emphasizing the parallel role of leadership and management in driving success. Drawing inspiration from ancient Indian wisdom, he illustrated how timeless leadership strategies continue to shape individuals and organizations. He also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives, including Make in India and Self-Reliant India, as exemplary models of visionary leadership.

Conclave Conclusion and Key Takeaways

The Regional Management Conclave 2025 attracted over 400 participants from the western region’s management fraternity, providing a valuable platform for interaction with business leaders and experts.

In the valedictory session, Unmesh Dixit, Executive Director of AMA, expressed gratitude to AIMA, all distinguished speakers, and the attendees for making the conclave a resounding success.

The All India Management Association (AIMA) is India’s apex body for management professionals, boasting over 37,000 members across 68 Local Management Associations. Established in 1957, AIMA collaborates with industry, government, academia, and students to advance the management profession in India. Through initiatives in testing, distance education, skill development, executive training, research, and conferences, AIMA continues to shape the future of management learning and practice.

Kindly LIKE the video links and SUBSCRIBE our channel. Thanks.