Ahmedabad Hosts Exhibition Showcasing Paintings Inspired by Hindu Epics and History

A Majestic Tribute to India’s Heritage: Dr. Ravidarshanji Vyas’ Masterful Artistic Vision

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 8: An extraordinary art exhibition featuring paintings inspired by Hindu scriptures, historical events, and epics by renowned artist Dr. Ravidarshanji Vyas was inaugurated at the Hutheesing Art Center, CEPT, Ahmedabad. The event saw the presence of royals from across India, adding to its grandeur. Open to the public from March 7 to March 9, 2025, the exhibition offers art lovers a glimpse into India’s mythological and historical richness.

Dr. Vyas, originally from Gondal, has been deeply influenced by realism, drawing inspiration from legendary artist Raja Ravi Varma after witnessing his work at Baroda Palace. A self-taught artist, his journey culminated in a grand collection of paintings that were offered to the Supreme Goddess in 2017 by Sri Sri Ravishankar Ji during a visit to his kuldevi, Bhuvaneshwari Mataji.

Urging art lovers, historians, and connoisseurs to preserve and celebrate India’s artistic heritage, Dr. Vyas emphasized the depth and research involved in his work. “Each painting is a reflection of my inner thoughts and emotions. Completing one piece takes nearly six months due to the extensive detailing and research involved,” he said, adding that he has created 50 such thematic paintings to date.

Highlighting the importance of preserving Hindu history, Dr. Vyas remarked, “Foreign visitors to Gondal are often in awe of our rich legacy and heritage. It is essential for Indians and Hindus to recognize and embrace the significance of our golden era.”

The exhibition invites art enthusiasts, historians, and spiritual seekers to explore India’s artistic and mythological wealth before it concludes on March 9, 2025.

Renowned artist Dr. Ravidarshanji Vyas is set to embark on his next artistic endeavor—a series of paintings exploring the Mughal era, capturing their attire, lifestyle, royalty, and grandeur. Known for his deep historical and cultural insights, Dr. Vyas recently visited Turkey, drawing inspiration from its rich heritage. He is now channeling his artistic vision into a new collection that brings to life the opulence of Muslim emperors through vivid colors and intricate details, allowing his paintings to narrate history in their own language.

