IIM Kashipur Inks MoU with Max Healthcare to launch Programme in Hospital Management

BILKULONLINE

Kashipur, Ahmedabad, Sept 12: IIM Kashipur, the leading Indian management institute, hosted an event at its campus on Monday during which a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between IIM Kashipur and leading healthcare organization Max Healthcare Ltd. Both organizations decided to launch a PG Diploma programme in Hospital Management to address the increasing demand for trained manpower for the healthcare sector. On this occasion, Prof. Kulbhooshan Balooni, Director, IIM Kashipur, and Mr. Umesh Gupta, Senior Director-HR, Max Health Care Ltd., signed the agreement.

The nine-month Post Graduate Programme in Hospital Management will cater exclusively to executives and managers looking to develop and enhance their expertise in hospital operations. Both organizations also decided to conduct joint research, seminars, and other academic collaborations.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Kunal Ganguly, Dean (Development), IIM Kashipur said “This collaboration is a milestone for IIM Kashipur to diversify its education offering and contribute to the healthcare sector.” He added that the first such program would be launched by the end of this year at IIM Kashipur, where the classes will be taken by faculty from both IIM Kashipur and Max Healthcare, along with the provision of hands-on training at the Max hospitals.

According to Mr. Umesh Gupta, Senior Director-HR and Chief People Officer at Max Healthcare Ltd, “In response to the rapid growth of the healthcare industry and increasing demand for skilled operations managers in hospitals, we have meticulously crafted a blended program. This program seamlessly integrates live lectures delivered by distinguished faculty from IIM Kashipur, insights from senior management at Max Healthcare, and cutting-edge e-learning content. This unique blend of knowledge, digital tools, and techniques, combined with hands-on experience gained through immersion at Max Healthcare, equips participants with a comprehensive skill set.”

It is to be noted that India’s healthcare spending as a proportion of GDP is expected to rise to 2.1% in FY23 from 2.2% in FY22 and 1.6% in FY21, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23, and the global healthcare market will expand by 2030. Given the growth of the healthcare industry and the extraordinary demands of skillful operations managers in hospitals, this blended program will help fulfill the increased demand for a skilled workforce in the industry.

IIM Kashipur, a renowned Indian management institute, has climbed from 33rd place in the NIRF rating in 2021 to 19th place in 2023 among the top 50 Management Institutes/Colleges in India in the recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)-2023 ranking by the Ministry of Education. Also, this year, the highest annual salary offered at IIM Kashipur, was Rs 37 lakh, with an average cost to the company (CTC) of Rs 18.11 lakh, as reported in an official statement from the institute.