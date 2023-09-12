Prof Vimal Mishra from IITGN awarded the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2022 in Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences

The award recognises his outstanding contributions towards examining the role of anthropogenic and natural factors on hydrologic extremes and water resources in India

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, Sept 12: In a proud moment for the entire Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) community, Prof Vimal Mishra, Professor of Civil Engineering at the Institute, has been bestowed with India’s topmost science award – the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2022 by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), India. Prof Mishra is the sole awardee in the Earth, Atmosphere, Ocean, and Planetary Sciences category this year.

The award recognises his outstanding contributions towards examining the role of anthropogenic and natural factors on hydrologic extremes and water resources in India.

Professor Mishra did his BTech from C S A University, Kanpur, in 2003, followed by an MTech from IIT Kharagpur in 2005 and a PhD from Purdue University, USA, in 2010. He joined IITGN in 2012. His research focuses on surface water hydrology, climate variability and climate change, global food and water security, water resources management, and large-scale hydrologic modelling. In addition, Professor Mishra’s lab at IITGN has also made significant contributions to developing real-time monitoring and prediction systems for droughts and floods in India.

Sharing his thoughts, Prof Vimal Mishra said, “Receiving the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize is the dream of every research scientist. I feel deeply humbled and honoured at this moment. It has also boosted our motivation to analyse and understand the impact of climate change and contribute towards formulating mitigation strategies. I thank CSIR and the award selection committee for this recognition of my work. I also take this opportunity to thank my colleagues, mentors, students, collaborators, and my lovely family for their consistent support and encouragement.”

The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prizes are given to scientists below 45 years of age, for their outstanding scientific contributions made primarily in India during the last 5 years preceding the year of the Prize. The SSB Prize comprises a citation, a plaque and a cash award of Rs 5 lakh, and are presented to the recipients by the Prime Minister of India.