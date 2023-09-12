Overlander Association of India announces its launch at Gujarat

OAI aims to unite Adventure Enthusiasts on the open road

BILKULONLINE

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, Sept 12: The Overlander Association of India was formally launched at Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Sunday.

It so far has over 250 members with a common taste of adventure, thrill and outing. They are Overlanders. Covering the spectrum of a 25 year youth to 55 year old young man are all its members. They were travelling, outing and enjoying for some time. But, when they started receiving queries and interest shown by others they decided to make it big, for all to join.

Hence, the idea of formally launching the idea of overlanding was shaped into as Overlander Association of India (OAI). It was launched from Gujarat because many of its members were from Gujarat. But, now once they decided to go big, there are queries and interest shown from across the nation. So, they are likely to meet up again with all new members somewhere in Madhya Pradesh (it being in the centre of the country) around December.

OAI office bearers include Vishwa Kiran as President, Satyajit Sarkar, Vice President

Yagnesh Parekh, Joint Secretary, Rajeev Ranjan Singh, as General Secretary and others. They are all founding members of the group that is taking its presence felt across the nation.

Talking to BILKULONLINE Vishwa Kiran said “we are thrilled to announce OAI’s official launch in Gujarat, bringing together a community of passionate adventurers and overlanding enthusiasts from around the world. As a premier organization dedicated to promoting responsible and sustainable overlanding, the Overlander Association aims to connect like-minded individuals, provide valuable resources, and advocate for the preservation of our planet’s natural beauty”.

Providing more details he added that “ The Overlander Association is a global community of adventurers, explorers, and outdoor enthusiasts who share a love for overlanding – the art of self-reliant, vehicle-based exploration across diverse terrains and destinations. Our mission is to foster a supportive network of overlanders, provide educational resources, promote responsible travel practices, and advocate for environmental conservation.”

Announcing the plans of Overlander Association of India, Yagnesh Parekh, said “The Overlander Association of India offers a platform for overlanders to connect, share experiences, and form meaningful friendships. Join our online forums, local chapters, and special interest groups to engage with fellow adventurers. Besides, OAI provides a wealth of resources, including how-to guides, gear reviews, travel tips, and technical advice to help you plan your next adventure, whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned overlander.”

“We are committed to promoting responsible and ethical overlanding practices. Our members are encouraged to leave no trace, respect local cultures, and minimize their environmental impact. The Overlander Association is dedicated to preserving the natural beauty of our planet. We partner with environmental organizations and engage in initiatives to protect and restore the ecosystems we explore” he added.

“Stay updated on overlanding events, rallies, and meet-ups in your region. Our association hosts and sponsors a variety of gatherings where members can learn, socialize, and embark on group adventures,” Parekh added.

“The OAI aims at having a large group of adventurers, explorers, and outdoor enthusiasts who share a love for overlanding – the art of self-reliant, vehicle-based exploration across diverse terrains and destinations. Our mission is to foster a supportive network of overlanders, provide educational resources, promote responsible travel practices, and advocate for environmental conservation” explain the team members.

Sunday meeting saw many of overlanders from across the country having a meaningful get-together. Their theme is dedication, expertise and passion through adventure via overlanding. Yashodip Patil, an IT professional from Pune also attended the meeting. Speaking to BILKULONLINE he said “there is immense potential in making life more interesting and joyful when we go closer to nature and explore various folds that it offers. We wish that more and more youngsters also take it up and join us at Overlanding adventures by becoming OAI member.”

They are basically passionate about exploring the great outdoors and pushing the limits of what’s possible. Some members of this group have already travelled to some of the most remote and challenging destinations around the world. Some founding members have already travelled wide in the wild. Some members while travelling to nearby places take their elderly parents also along.

Malav Shah is the Ham Radio expert with the team of Overlanders, a travelling enthusiast himself he explained the idea of using the ham radio sets among the travelling overlanders as they move. In the absence of internet and cell phones they are easily in touch with each other with the use of these sets.

There are endless benefits to spending time outdoors, and doing so is the perfect escape from the busy urban world we can get caught up in. A simple walk through nature can increase your creativity level, help clear your head, or give you a much-needed sense of inner peace. Connecting with nature leaves us engrossed with a feeling of calm, taking away our focus from the stress or pain we may feel.

So, why wait enroll yourself and others and enjoy life, details provided by the OAI office bearers are as follows:

Join OAI:

Become a part of the Overlander Association today and connect with a global community of adventure seekers. Visit their website at www.overlanderassociation.com to learn more and sign up for your membership.

Follow OAI at:

– Facebook: [www.facebook.com/overlanderassociation]

– Instagram: [www.instagram.com/Overlanderassociationindia]

– Twitter: [www.twitter.com/OverlanderAssoc]

