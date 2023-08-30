India’s finest art and design show back in September!

New Delhi, Aug 30: The AD Design Show is back and bigger than ever! With an exceptionally curated programming schedule, art galleries and leading brands showcasing their collections, the show is set to take over Mumbai’s art and design scene. The show spotlights an extensive array of leading brands including DAG, Pinakin, JSW, Soulstory, and many more.

Since its inception in 2018, the Show has become the country’s finest design event. In previous editions, we have been joined by various galleries and brands. The three-day extravaganza brings together connoisseurs, patrons, and practitioners from around the globe, with a surprise element of fashion thrown in this year.

This year the show represents an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors and brands to showcase their work. Whether you are an emerging talent seeking exposure, or an established brand looking to expand your reach, this event offers a platform to connect with a diverse and discerning audience which includes India’s leading interior designers and architects.

Where: Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai

When: 15, 16, 17 September 2023