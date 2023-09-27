AMA wins AIMA’s Best LMA Award Category-I for 2022-2023

Ahmedabad Management Association won AIMA’s

Best Local Management Association (LMA) Award for the 19th time

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Sept 27: Ahmedabad Management Association (AMA) is one of the promoters and founder-members of All India Management Association (AIMA), the national apex body of the management profession in India. Every year AIMA awards “The Best Local Management Association Award’ to Local Management Associations (LMAs).

We are very happy to share that AIMAs’ Best Local Management Association Award 2022-2023 has been awarded to Ahmedabad Management Association on 27th September, 2023 during AIMA’s 50th National Management Convention on ‘Vibrant India: Reimagining the Indian Dream’ held at New Delhi in the august presence of Eminent Speakers, CEOs, Ministers and Thought Leaders. With this, AMA has won the Best Local Management Association Award Category-I by the AIMA for 19 times from 1990 to 2023 for its Outstanding Contributions in professional management.

The Chief Guest . S. Somanath – Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, ISRO, Space Commission presented the Award to Deevyesh Radia, immediate Past President of AMA; Rajiv Vastupal, Past President of AIMA and AMA; and Unmesh Dixit, Executive Director of AMA. AMA is committed to continue the legacy of Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and pursue excellence in the field of Management.