Exploring New Horizons: IITM Ahmedabad 2025 Kicks Off with Excitement and Business Opportunities

IITM Ahmedabad 2025: A Premier Travel and Tourism Showcase Celebrates 25 Years

India International Travel Mart 2025 Kicks Off in Ahmedabad, Showcasing Business Opportunities and Travel Trends

Ahmedabad, March 8: The much-anticipated India International Travel Mart (IITM) 2025 commenced today at the YMCA International Centre, SG Highway, Ahmedabad. Marking its 25th anniversary, the event serves as a premier platform for networking and business collaboration within the travel and tourism industry. The exhibition will run from March 7 to March 9, 2025.

Grand Inauguration

The event was inaugurated by key industry leaders, including:

Prakash Madlani, Chairman, Travel Agents Association of India

Randhir Singh Vaghela , Chairman, Gujarat, Indian Association of Tour Operators

Ronak Shah , Chairman, Travel Agents Federation of India

Manish Shah, President, Vadodara Travel Agents Association

Munjal Fitter, President, Travel Agents Association of Gujarat

A Hub for Business Partnerships

With over 100 exhibitors from 15 Indian states, IITM Ahmedabad offers stakeholders an opportunity to explore emerging travel trends, forge strategic alliances, and expand their portfolios. The event features segments such as pilgrimage, adventure tourism, cultural travel, and wildlife exploration.

Participating States:

Karnataka

Uttar Pradesh

Gujarat

Jammu & Kashmir

Rajasthan

Himachal Pradesh

Delhi

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Lakshadweep

Key Features of IITM 2025

B2B Networking Opportunities: A platform for exhibitors to engage with travel agents, corporate buyers, and MICE planners.

Diverse Exhibitor Portfolio: Featuring state tourism boards, international tourism organizations, hospitality brands, and travel tech innovators.

Hosted Buyer Program: A dedicated initiative facilitating high-quality business interactions for Gujarat travel agents.

Exclusive Travel Offers: Special deals and promotions available for travel planners.

Industry Leaders on IITM’s Impact

Speaking at the event, Sphere TravelMedia Director Rohit Hangal emphasized, “This exhibition serves as a gateway to innovation and collaboration in the travel industry. It brings together top minds to pioneer sustainable practices, innovative technologies, and new partnerships.”

Director Sanjay Hakhu highlighted India’s growing influence in global travel, stating, “India has emerged as a key player in leisure and business travel. IITM, with over ten thousand B2B visitors, acts as a hub for idea exchange, partnership building, and innovation.”

Showcasing Global and Domestic Tourism

This year’s IITM Ahmedabad will highlight key tourism initiatives, with Nepal Tourism as the Partner Country and Tourism Malaysia as the Feature Country. The event’s Host State is Gujarat, while Delhi, Tripura, and Lakshadweep have been designated as Feature States.

Event Highlights

Largest Travel Exhibition in Ahmedabad ahead of the summer travel season.

1,000+ Holiday Packages catering to diverse travel preferences.

100+ Exhibitors Showcasing 15 Indian Tourism Destinations.

Exclusive B2B Format open only to trade visitors.

Entry & Registration

Entry to IITM Ahmedabad 2025 is free, with on-site registration required at the venue.

