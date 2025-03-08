Godrej Industries (Chemicals) Launches ‘Samagam’: A Landmark Platform for Industrial Collaboration

Pioneering the Future of Industrial Synergy with Samagam

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 08:

Godrej Industries’ Chemicals Business today announced the launch of Samagam, a first of its kind platform to unite industry leaders, manufacturers, formulators, channel partners and sectoral experts. Focused on emerging market trends, innovations, and challenges across sectors such as Home Care, Beauty & Personal Care, Lubricants & Metal Working Fluids, Food & Beverages, Agrochemicals, Paints & Coatings, and more, Samagam aims to foster collaboration and drive business growth in an ever-evolving industrial landscape.

With India’s industrial sectors rapidly transforming – driven by rising demand, technological advancements, sustainability imperatives, and regulatory shifts – Samagam provides a platform for stakeholders to share insights and explore solutions to navigate this dynamic environment.

Ahmedabad was strategically chosen for the inaugural edition due to its role as a hub for beauty and personal care manufacturing, D2C brands, and a thriving contract manufacturing ecosystem supporting both domestic and international markets.

“As markets continue to evolve rapidly, the need for innovation and collaboration has never been greater,” said Vishal Sharma, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Industries (Chemicals). “With a legacy of expertise and innovation, we are proud to launch Samagam, a new initiative beyond our business offerings. Bringing together stakeholders to explore emerging trends and shape the future with sustainable and forward-thinking solutions, the initiative reflects our commitment to enabling meaningful progress of our partners in an ever-changing industrial landscape.”

Godrej Industries (Chemicals) has a strong and enduring presence in Gujarat. Since 1996, its Valia facility has been a cornerstone of the state’s industrial ecosystem. In 2024, the company further strengthened its footprint with the acquisition of the Ethoxylation Unit II of Shree Vallabh Chemicals in Kheda, enhancing its production capabilities. With a focus on sustainability, innovation, and tailored solutions for multiple industries, Godrej Industries (Chemicals) continues to support Gujarat’s vibrant industrial base, making Ahmedabad an ideal location for the inaugural edition of Samagam.

Following the Ahmedabad event, Samagam is set to expand to other key industrial hubs, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and Kolkata. This strategic expansion aims to ensure wider participation and foster deeper engagement across various sectors.

Sandeep Arora, Chief Commercial Officer explained that “Godrej Industries (Chemicals) is one of the oldest businesses of the Group, established in 1963. We are focused on being a “Green chemistry” company, dedicated to helping the environment and ensuring a greener and more sustainable future. Today, we are one of India’s leading providers of oleochemicals, surfactants, specialty chemicals, and biotech products, all produced largely with renewable feedstocks from vegetable oils.

We drive business through sustainability, customer centricity, and renewable resources-focused chemistries, with a global presence in more than 80 countries. With three manufacturing locations (one in Maharashtra & two in Gujarat) and a state-of-the-art R&D Center in India, we specialize in delivering tailored solutions to meet specific applications and performance requirements”.

Sujit Patil, Chief Communication Officer reiterated that “We operate in varied segments like home and personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, rubber, chemical & polymer intermediaries, and lubricants & metalworking fluids etc. Our dedication to responsible practices has earned us prestigious awards and certifications, highlighting our global market impact and preference among suppliers and customers”.

