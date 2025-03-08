Dr. Suneeta Reddy Calls for Collective Action on Women’s Rights and Equality on International Women’s Day

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 08: As the world marks International Women’s Day, Dr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, has highlighted the progress made in advancing women’s rights while emphasizing the persistent challenges that require urgent attention. Reflecting on the strides taken since the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, Dr. Reddy acknowledged the increased access to education and essential services for girls worldwide but noted that progress remains uneven.

In her statement, Dr. Reddy underscored the plight of marginalized girls, those in conflict zones, and those affected by climate change and global pandemics. “Building on our collective strength, we must work together to dismantle systemic barriers that hinder women and girls from achieving their full potential and create truly equitable and inclusive environments,” she urged.

Highlighting the importance of empowering the next generation, Dr. Reddy stressed that young women must be equipped with the rights, resources, and opportunities necessary to lead and shape the future. “They are the catalysts for lasting change,” she said, calling for strategic investments in initiatives that promote gender equality and ensure no girl is left behind.

Dr. Reddy also encouraged women leaders to leverage their influence and create a legacy of empowerment for future generations. “Let us work together to make ‘Rights. Equality. Empowerment’ a tangible reality for all women and girls as we build a more just and equitable world for everyone.”

Her message aligns with the global push for gender equality, reinforcing the need for collective action to eliminate disparities and foster a world where women and girls can thrive.