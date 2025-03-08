Lady Sarpanch of Kunaria, Gujarat, transforms her village with visionary leadership and unwavering dedication

BILKULONLINE

Bhuj, March 8 : Kunaria, a picturesque village in Bhuj tehsil of Gujarat, once made famous by the Bollywood film ‘Lagaan’, has earned new renown for its vibrant community and progressive outlook.

The driving force behind this transformation is none other than Rashmiben Chhanga, the village’s dynamic female Sarpanch, whose unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment and sustainable development has led Kunaria into a new era of prosperity. Under Rashmiben’s leadership, Kunaria has become a beacon of change in Gujarat. It is no longer just a normal village—it’s a modern, thriving community that prioritises environmental sustainability, active female participation in governance, and the well-being of its people. A village that once saw men dominating local leadership roles, Kunaria now stands as a proud example of how female leadership can reshape a community.

Where many rural areas see women taking a backseat in governance, Kunaria has flipped the script. Rashmiben Chhanga has ensured that women are not just participants but drivers of change. In her tenure, the women of the village have been actively involved in decision-making processes. The village Panchayat, once male-dominated, now sees more women in leadership roles than men, thanks to Rashmiben’s efforts to build awareness and offer training on governance. Women in Kunaria have even been given direct access to employment opportunities under government schemes. Through the MGNREGA programme, 70 per cent of the works, totalling five crores, have been given to women, empowering them with jobs and improving their economic standing. In addition to the daily work opportunities under MGNREGA, Kunaria offers sewing and candle-making classes for women after hours. The establishment of Sakhi Mandals, women’s self-help groups, has been pivotal in offering women the chance to sell their products during festivals, further contributing to their financial independence. Rashmiben’s focus on empowering women has not only changed their lives but has also bolstered the local economy.

One of Kunaria’s most groundbreaking initiatives under Rashmiben’s leadership is the formation of the country’s first ‘Balika Panchayat.’ This initiative, supported by Bharti Garwa, Kutch’s first female drone pilot was designed to empower young girls and give them a voice in governance. The Balika Panchayat, consisting of 209 girls aged 10-21, operates with its own Sarpanch and has become a platform for the girls to voice their concerns, learn about democracy, and engage in local political processes. Further breaking ground in gender inclusivity, Kunaria also became home to the country’s first Balika Panchayat, a forum dedicated to the issues of adolescent girls. Supported by the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Cell, this innovative council encourages young women to participate in politics and stand up for their rights.

The establishment of such an institution reflects Rashmiben’s steadfast belief in the power of women and girls to drive change. Rashmiben’s leadership has sparked a cultural shift in Kunaria. The women, once confined to their homes, are now stepping out, engaging in open dialogue, and actively contributing to the village’s governance. This shift has not only empowered women but also brought about important social changes. The success of Kunaria’s transformation lies not just in women’s empowerment, but in its holistic approach to development. In the past six years, the village has planted over 180,000 trees, contributing to environmental restoration and leading to a positive change in the village’s climate. This environmental initiative, alongside other projects such as community halls, a cemetery, and an Anganwadi, has improved the overall quality of life for all its residents. The progress in Kunaria has not gone unnoticed. Women leaders from across India have visited the village to learn from Rashmiben’s innovative approach to governance and empowerment. In 2022, BJP leader Smriti Irani held a virtual dialogue with Kunaria’s Balika Panchayat, where a young girl from the village proposed the creation of a nationwide Balika Panchayat. Smriti Irani accepted the proposal, marking the beginning of a new movement for adolescent girls across India. Rashmiben’s tenure as Sarpanch has also seen significant strides in improving the health of the community. Through nutrition kits for women and ongoing monitoring of malnourished individuals, the village has seen a marked decrease in malnutrition rates.