Netaji Jayanti program in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 23: The127th Birth Anniversary of Netaji Subhashchandra Bose was celebrated by All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO).

The programme was organised at his statue at Subhashbridge Circle, Ahmedabad. Floral tribute, songs, badge wearing, sloganeering, etc. were the part of the program. A team of All India Mahila Sanskritik Sangathan (AIMSS) which has taken up a campaign on Liquor Prohibition, came to the spot and paid its floral tribute. Meenakshiben Joshi, Convenor, AIMSS, Gujarat delivered a speech on this occasion. The statue of Netaji was totally covered by the tableau of Vibrant Gujarat. But overcoming its obstacle, the program was done in full spirit.