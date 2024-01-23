Ambuja Cements Recognised for Superior Supply Chain

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, Jan 23: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has been honoured with the prestigious “Excellent Position” Award in the Cement Category at the CII Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence (SCALE) Awards 2023.

Ambuja has earned this recognition by showcasing a commitment to driving excellence in every facet of its operations, particularly in the complex landscape of logistics and supply chain management. The Company has consistently demonstrated a forward-thinking approach in the competitive cement industry, exemplifying best practices and pioneering solutions in logistics and supply chain.

Ajay Kapur, CEO Cement Business, said “We are proud to be recognized for our seamless integration of innovation and precision in supply chain and logistics operations, highlighting our commitment towards elevating our operational efficiency. By setting and surpassing standards, we not only enhance our own competitiveness but also establish a commendable benchmark for the entire sector. We are committed to delivering quality products to our customers through efficient logistics and supply chain management, and this award validates our ongoing efforts.”

The CII Institute of Logistics SCALE Awards 2023 serves as a benchmark for industry players, encouraging continuous improvement and setting new standards for excellence in the logistics and supply chain domain.