The Hinduja Family Secures Entrepreneur of the Year Award at Prestigious Spear’s Awards 2023

Shalini Hinduja received the award on behalf of G.P. Hinduja

Mumbai, Jan 23: The Hinduja family and Gopichand Hinduja, Chairman of The Hinduja Group, a 110-year-old multinational conglomerate with a multi-billion dollar turnover, have secured the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at Spear’s Awards 2023. The grand event, held in the opulent ballroom of Landmark London, brought together luminaries from the wealth management, private banking, and property sectors to honor outstanding achievements in the past year. This award to the Hinduja family underscores their entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to excellence, and the successful fusion of history and modern luxury in The OWO Residences.

Under Mr. G.P. Hinduja’s visionary leadership, the Hinduja family has not only reshaped global industries with ventures in hospitality, automotive, finance, energy, and healthcare but also set unprecedented levels of success. Their strategic guidance has left a lasting impact on the global economy, redefining industry standards across diverse sectors.

Expressing her gratitude for this achievement, Shalini Hinduja, the daughter in law of Gopichand Hinduja chairman of the Hinduja Group remarked, “We are deeply grateful and humbled to have secured the Entrepreneur of the Year Award. For me, an entrepreneur is someone who takes risks in business and is willing to go against the odds. The acquisition of the Old War Office was exactly that, in light of where things are in terms of the economy. ‘Our initial tagline was: “Honouring the history and forging the future.” We needed things to be functional and achieve some level of modernity while keeping that link with the history of the building.”

Shalini Hinduja, has played a pivotal role in spearheading this ambitious venture, marking the family’s inaugural foray into the hospitality sector. After a meticulous six-year renovation project, The OWO, now home to the UK’s first Raffles Hotel, opened its doors to the public last summer. The property boasts 85 uniquely designed residences and nine restaurants, setting a new benchmark for opulence in the heart of London.

The Hinduja Family, in addition to their notable business achievements, is dedicated to philanthropic endeavors through the Hinduja Foundation. Focused on education, healthcare, and community development, the foundation has positively impacted countless lives.

The Spear’s Awards 2023 celebrated 18 distinguished winners across categories like School of the Year and HNW Wealth Manager of the Year. Among the outstanding honorees was Charlotte Bobroff, executive director at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, named UHNW Wealth Manager of the Year. J.P. Morgan Private Bank secured top honors as the Private Bank of the Year – International and Grand Prix winner for Private Client Firm of the Year.