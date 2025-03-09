Women Doctors Conference Highlights Key Issues on Women’s Health and Empowerment at Ahmedabad

Women Doctors Conference Focuses on Empowerment and Well-being

Discussions on Artificial Intelligence in Medical Practice, addressing its impact on future healthcare.

Sessions on mental and physical well-being, including emotional management and cybercrime awareness.

Over 400 women doctors participated, fostering knowledge exchange and empowerment

Ahmedabad, March 9: In celebration of International Women’s Day, the Gujarat State Women Doctors Conference convened today under the theme “Empowering Women, Inspiring Change.” The conference aimed to enhance the quality of life for women by addressing crucial aspects of physical and emotional well-being.

Conference Chairperson Dr. Mona Desai highlighted the relevance of the event, stating, “We have included discussions on current topics like Artificial Intelligence in Medical Practice, which is shaping the future of healthcare. Additionally, sessions like ‘Healthy Women, Healthy World,’ led by an endocrinologist, focused on the importance of physical health, while Padma Shri awardee Dr. Sudhir Shah shared insights on attaining peace of mind.”

Recognizing the challenges faced by women doctors balancing professional and family responsibilities, the conference also featured a session by a psychiatrist on managing emotions effectively. Given the rising concerns over digital safety, a crucial discussion on cybercrime awareness was included to educate participants on staying vigilant in the digital era.

“True empowerment comes with both mental and physical well-being. By improving the way women think and perceive challenges, we hope to bring a positive transformation in society,” Dr. Desai emphasized.

The conference saw enthusiastic participation from over 400 women doctors from across Gujarat, making it a significant platform for knowledge sharing and holistic empowerment.

