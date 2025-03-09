Spark Minda Empowers 600+ PwDs Through ‘Saksham’ at IIT Gandhinagar

Global Impact: The camp welcomed 18 PwDs from Sri Lanka, supported by Professor Chelva Kumar from the University of Jaffna, highlighting cross-border inclusivity.

Holistic Support: Participants received artificial limbs, assistive aids, UDID registration assistance, and employment support for sustainable livelihoods.

Expanding Reach: Since 2015, Saksham has empowered over 25,000 PwDs, with Spark Minda Foundation committed to organizing similar camps in underserved regions.

Gandhinagar, March 09: Spark Minda Foundation, the CSR arm of Spark Minda Group, successfully concluded its five-day Saksham – Camp for Empowerment of People with Disabilities (PwDs) at IIT Gandhinagar from March 5 to 9, 2025. The initiative impacted over 600 PwDs, reaffirming the Foundation’s commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

Chairperson Sarika Minda emphasized the importance of accessibility and independence for PwDs, stating, “Through Saksham, we aim to not only provide assistive solutions but also empower PwDs to lead independent lives. This camp in Gujarat marks another milestone in our journey towards an inclusive society.”

The camp provided artificial limbs, assistive aids, UDID (Unique Disability ID) registration, and employment support for sustainable livelihoods. It also welcomed 18 PwDs from Sri Lanka, facilitated by Professor Chelva Kumar of the University of Jaffna, marking a step toward global inclusivity.

Key partners included IIT Gandhinagar, the Social Defence Department (Anand), Abhilasha Charitable Trust, Ganpat University, and other organizations dedicated to PwD welfare. Spark Minda Group’s stakeholders attended the event, witnessing its transformative impact.

Since 2015, Saksham has benefited over 25,000 PwDs across India and beyond, aligning with UN SDGs 10 (Reduced Inequalities) and 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). The success of this camp reinforces Spark Minda Foundation’s mission to expand its reach and drive sustainable change.

Driving Inclusion Through Innovation- Transforming Lives with Accessible Mobility

“Through our campaign from March 5 to 9 in Gujarat, we have reached a milestone by supporting 600 individuals, primarily from rural areas, with prosthetic and orthotic fitments. With our own manufacturing facility and a commitment to employing persons with disabilities, we are collaborating with IIT Gandhinagar to develop cost-effective, durable, and flexible prosthetic solutions. Our CSR efforts, backed by an ₹8 crore budget, are driven by ethical responsibility, not just compliance, as we strive to create a more inclusive society.”

— Praveen Kumar Karn, Head – Group Sustainability and CSR, Minda Corporation

Spark Minda Foundation: The foundation works across education, livelihood, healthcare, women’s empowerment, PwD support, and environmental sustainability, operating in five Indian states. Established in 2014, it aligns its CSR strategies with global sustainability goals to foster inclusive growth.

