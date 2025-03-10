Focus Online Celebrates Excellence at ‘We Rise Awards and Business Conclave – 2025’

Honouring Business Leaders and Academicians

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 10: Focus Online hosted the second edition of the We Rise Awards and Business Conclave, celebrating business excellence and academic contributions. Held on Sunday at the Ahmedabad Management Association, the event recognized achievers across various industries, reinforcing its mission to inspire and empower professionals.

First launched last year, the awards received an overwhelming response, encouraging the organizers to expand the initiative. This year’s event was held at the Ahmedabad Management Association and witnessed participation from prominent business leaders, educators, and industry experts.

The awards, conceptualized by educationist Prachi Govil, IT industry leader and career counsellor Hetal Parikh, and motivational coach Dr. Ruchee Patel, honored achievers across more than 35 diverse categories. These included Fashion and Jewellery, Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Health and Fitness, Fashion Icon of the Year, Start-up of the Year, Music and Film Industry, Young Entrepreneurs, Training and Consulting, Education and Mentoring, Technology, Woman Icon of the Year, and Social Media Influencer.

Prominent guests included Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, folk singer Arvind Vegda, and actresses Morli Patel and Sapna Vyas. The presence of such distinguished personalities added prestige to the event, reinforcing its significance as a premier platform for recognizing excellence.

Empowering Future Leaders

Speaking at the event, Prachi Govil emphasized that success is not just about individual achievements but also about inspiring others. She stated, “No success is limited to just one victory. It serves as an inspiration for others to realize their dreams, learn more, and achieve more. That is why we are here—to celebrate the success of entrepreneurs and academicians.”

Echoing this sentiment, Hetal Parikh highlighted the broader vision of the conclave. “This event is not just about presenting awards. It is about creating a collaborative platform where talents and businesses come together to drive innovation and make a lasting impact,” she said.

Adding to this, Dr. Ruchee Patel shared how We Rise aims to redefine success and provide visibility to emerging leaders. “We want to empower individuals, open new opportunities, and celebrate achievements that often go unnoticed,” she remarked.

A Strong Support System

The We Rise Awards and Business Conclave – 2025 received significant backing from industry sponsors who played a crucial role in making the event a grand success. Key sponsors included:

Sheetal Shah (SITA Jewellery)

Sonal Khajanchi (Aishwarya Sarees)

Yogesh Kawad (Solar Safer)

Dhir Pathak (Harihar Crystal)

Vishakha Dave (Swad Ka Safar)

Preeti Thakkar (True Stories)

Kalpitta Ozaa (Artisann Creations)

Bella Shah (Bella’s Closet)

Khushi Shah (Pranav Shah Institute)

Shaili Shah (Product Enthusiast-USA)

Their contributions helped elevate the event, ensuring it provided a meaningful experience for all attendees.

In addition to celebrating business success, the event also acknowledged the contributions of social organizations. Prayas Public Charitable Trust and Dream Foundation volunteers were specially honored for their remarkable efforts in community service. Dilip Thakkar of the renowned Gopi Dining Hall, along with other prominent city businessmen, added significance to the event.

With its growing influence, the We Rise Awards and Business Conclave is shaping up to be a prestigious annual event, encouraging professionals to strive for excellence while inspiring the next generation of leaders.

(Rafat Quadri can be contacted at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

