Mahindra Unveils XUV700 Ebony Limited Edition – Built to Shine in the Dark

Mumbai, March 17: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today launched the XUV700 Ebony Limited Edition—a striking new avatar that amplifies the XUV700’s unmissable presence and sophisticated design. Starting at ₹ 19.64 Lakh (ex-showroom), this exclusive variant is set to outshine the dark with its captivating dual black-and-silver aesthetic.

Bold and Unmistakable Exterior

Crafted for those who refuse to blend in, the Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition embraces a Stealth black exterior accentuated by brushed silver skid plates. Black-on-black grille inserts and blacked-out ORVMs create an imperious front profile, while the R18 black alloy wheels lend a refined edge to the SUV’s imposing stance. This meticulous interplay of black and silver underscores the XUV700’s unmissable design philosophy, exuding confidence on every road.

Refined Interior with Enhanced Comfort

Step inside, and you are greeted by a bold yet graceful cabin layout—featuring black leatherette upholstery, blacked-out trims, and silver accents along the center console and door panels. A complementary light grey roof liner underscores the dual-tone theme, adding a refined touch of sophistication to the interior. Meanwhile, dark-chrome air vents further enhance the XUV700 Ebony Edition’s premium feel, creating a space that seamlessly blends modern luxury with elegance.

Crafted for the Confident

True to Mahindra’s ethos, the XUV700 Ebony Edition is designed for those who demand nothing less than excellence. This limited edition speaks to individuals who value meticulous craftsmanship and innovative technology. From spirited weekend adventures to chauffeured weekday drives, the Ebony Edition stands ready to offer an upscale SUV experience that seamlessly blends comfort, capability, and commanding design.