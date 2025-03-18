A Grand Cultural Confluence Promoting Artistic Exchange

Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University to Host Indo-Georgian Festival 2025

The festival is a unique cultural confluence featuring theatrical performances by 56 artists from renowned troupes in Georgia

Gandhinagar, March 18: The international cell of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University in Gandhinagar is all set to host the Indo-Georgian Festival 2025, a grand cultural confluence of performing artists. Envisioned under the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and aligned with the Vision Gandhinagar initiative by Gandhinagar South MLA Alpesh Thakor, this festival aims to promote cross-cultural collaboration and global artistic exchange.

The festival is scheduled for March 20 at the Swarrnim University campus and March 21 at the Gandhinagar Town Hall, featuring captivating theatrical performances by renowned troupes from Georgia.

This two-day festival will bring together theatrical performances from Georgia’s most renowned state theatres, interactive sessions, and workshops, celebrating the rich cultural and artistic heritage of both nations. The festival will feature performances by 56 artists from the Zugdidi State Theatre, Poti State Theatre, Samtredia State Theatre, and Dmanisi State Theatre, presenting the central theme, ‘Power in Unity’.

The idea behind organizing this festival is to encourage global collaboration between patrons of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University and artists in Georgia, by promoting and celebrating cultural diversity. The entire event is being put together in collaboration with the NGO Cultural Diversity for Peaceful Future (NGOCDPF) and the Ministry of Culture, Georgia.

This unique cultural event will celebrate the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Georgia, fostering mutual understanding through artistic and intellectual exchange.

Leadership Perspectives

Sharing his thoughts about the event, Rishabh Jain, President of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, said: “The vision of this initiative is ‘One World, One Culture,’ in line with the ancient Indian philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.’ Cultural exchanges like these are instrumental in bridging nations through art, dialogue, and shared traditions. In times of rising geopolitical conflicts, such events hold greater significance in fostering healthy cultural ties by promoting people-to-people collaborations. The Indo-Georgian Cultural Festival will not only introduce our students to the vibrant theatrical heritage of Georgia but also open new avenues for creative collaboration”.

Alpesh Thakor, MLA, Gandhinagar South, emphasized the importance of the Vision Gandhinagar initiative in promoting global cultural dialogue, stating: “Gandhinagar is emerging as a global hub for education, innovation, and culture. The Indo-Georgian Festival is a testament to our city’s commitment to fostering international collaborations that go beyond borders. Under the Vision Gandhinagar initiative, we are striving to create more opportunities for artistic and academic exchanges that help our youth become global citizens. Such events not only enrich our cultural landscape but also strengthen India’s soft power on the global stage.”

Distinguished Attendees & Cultural Significance

The festival will also see the presence of distinguished personalities from India and Georgia, including:

Nikoloz Tsulukidze – Renowned Georgian actor and Doctor of Arts.

Nino Kobaize – Representative of the Ministry of Culture and Head of the Department of Theatres.

Darpan Prasher – Chairman of NGO Cultural Diversity for Peaceful Future and recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2021.

Marina Vasadze – Doctor of Arts and Professor at Shota Rustaveli University for Theatre and Films.

Liana Markaryan – Journalist on Georgia’s National TV channel and Professor in the Faculty of Journalism at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University.

Time and again, NGOCDPF, a Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awardee 2021, has been actively working to strengthen cultural ties between India and Georgia through various artistic and educational initiatives. The Ministry of Culture, Georgia, has been instrumental in promoting Georgian heritage globally and supporting collaborations that highlight shared values and artistic expressions.

The student community of Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University is expected to engage actively, further enhancing cultural dialogue. With several international students already pursuing academic courses at Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University, the Indo-Georgian Cultural Festival further reinforces the institution’s commitment to global engagement and cross-cultural learning.

This festival marks a significant milestone in strengthening Indo-Georgian cultural ties and sets the foundation for future collaborations in the fields of arts, education, and innovation.