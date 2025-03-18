PURE to launch PuREPower & Foray into Energy Storage Products

BILKULONLINE

Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, March 18: PUR Energy (PURE), one of India’s leaders in energy storage and electric mobility sector, today announced that it will unveil an all-new products line-up in the energy storage segment on March 25 2025, in an exclusive launch event in Hyderabad. PuREPower products are designed to seamlessly integrate into consumer, community, and country’s energy ecosystems.

Dr. Nishanth Dongari, Founder and Managing Director of PURE, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are excited to introduce PuREPower, innovative energy storage products that synergizes advanced battery technology, AI-based power electronics, and a highly efficient electric power system with renewable energy control. This launch event will provide a comprehensive showcase of our product lineup and offer valuable insights into its transformative impact on the net-zero goals from micro to macro level.”

Rohit Vadera, Co Founder and CEO stated, “While India’s ambitious renewable energy targets are commendable, the ‘duck curve’ effect presents a significant challenge to grid stability. Recognizing this, the government has astutely prioritized energy storage at all levels: grid scale, commercial and solar-rooftop. PuREPower strategically aligns with this mission by providing intelligent energy storage products that effectively store renewable energy, mitigate fluctuations, ensure seamless integration of renewables, and bolster grid resilience, thereby contributing to the realization of India’s net-zero goals.

The launch event, to be held at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad, will be graced by the esteemed presence of Dr. V. K. Saraswat, Member of NITI Aayog, and Mr. Eugene Huang, Chairman of Creative Sensor Inc. (CSI) and Teco Image Systems (TIS), who will officially unveil the revolutionary PuREPower product line.

The launch event will provide attendees with an exclusive preview of PuREPower product demos, their commercials, distribution and offer in-depth perspectives on their potential to reshape the landscape of energy storage: home to commercial to grid scale.