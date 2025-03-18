L&T Delivers Indigenously Manufactured Electrolysers for Kandla Port

BILKULONLINE

Ahmedabad, March 18: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) successfully dispatched an indigenously manufactured High-Pressure Alkaline Electrolyser to Deendayal Port, Kandla, marking a significant step in India’s green hydrogen journey.

At the flag-off event, the Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, stated, “First of all, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone on this significant occasion for L&T’s initiative. This achievement is commendable, and I sincerely thank you for your dedication. Under the esteemed leadership of our Hon’ble Prime Minister, we have taken crucial steps towards establishing a Green Hydrogen Hub. The efforts at Kandla mark an important milestone in this journey, with L&T playing a vital role in this initiative. I urge everyone to stay committed and work with dedication to realize the vision of our Prime Minister.”

