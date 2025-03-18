Ahmedabad’s First ‘Cool Bus Stop’ Introduced at Lal Darwaja

A Pioneering Initiative for Climate Resilience

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), in collaboration with Mahila Housing Trust (MHT), have launched India’s first ‘Cool Bus Stop’ at Lal Darwaja

By Rafat Quadri

Ahmedabad, March 18: As part of the Ahmedabad Heat Action Plan, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), in collaboration with Mahila Housing Trust (MHT), have launched India’s first ‘Cool Bus Stop’ at Lal Darwaja, Platform Numbers 7 and 8.

This initiative aims to provide much-needed relief from extreme heat and enhance the commuter experience, particularly for those most vulnerable to rising temperatures. The project was officially introduced in the presence of key stakeholders from AMC, AMTS, and MHT.



Strategic Location and Need for Heat Mitigation

The location at Lal Darwaja was carefully chosen due to its high commuter traffic, with over 3,000 individuals using these platforms daily. The majority of these commuters include students, daily-wage workers, and individuals who frequently travel in the scorching heat. Since the bus stop is positioned on the east-facing side, it remains exposed to direct sunlight throughout the day, making it an ideal candidate for a sustainable cooling solution. The introduction of the ‘Cool Bus Stop’ aligns with broader efforts to mitigate urban heat stress and improve public spaces for citizens.

Innovative Cooling Features

The ‘Cool Bus Stop’ integrates several advanced cooling technologies and natural elements to create a comfortable waiting area for commuters. Some of the key features include:

High-Pressure Mist System

Utilizes a fine mist to reduce the surrounding temperature by 6-7°C, making the waiting area significantly cooler.

Works on energy-efficient technology, consuming much less electricity than traditional air conditioning systems.

Designed with automatic smart features, including a timer panel and water-conserving mechanisms, ensuring minimal resource wastage.

Dust and Air Quality Control

The mist system not only cools the environment but also helps in suppressing dust and pollutants, improving overall air quality.

Provides relief from urban dust accumulation, which is a common issue at high-traffic transport hubs.

Natural Cooling with Khus Curtains

Incorporates vetiver grass (khus) curtains, which are known for their natural cooling properties.

These curtains act as a barrier to both hot and cool air, enhancing the efficiency of the mist system.

Contributes to sustainable urban planning by utilizing eco-friendly materials for heat mitigation.

Operational Benefits and Sustainability Impact

The ‘Cool Bus Stop’ is not only designed for immediate relief from heat but also supports long-term sustainability goals:

Energy-Efficient Operations: The mist cooling system consumes significantly less power than air conditioners, reducing the carbon footprint.

Smart Automation: The inclusion of automated features ensures that energy and water are used efficiently, preventing unnecessary wastage.

Public Health Benefits: By reducing heat stress, the system helps prevent heat-related illnesses, especially among vulnerable groups.

A Model for Future Urban Planning

This first-of-its-kind initiative in India marks a significant step toward climate-resilient urban infrastructure. By improving commuter comfort and promoting sustainability, the ‘Cool Bus Stop’ sets an example for other cities looking to adopt similar solutions. The collaboration between AMC, AMTS, and MHT highlights the importance of multi-stakeholder engagement in developing innovative responses to climate challenges.

The success of this project could lead to the expansion of similar cooling solutions across other high-footfall locations in Ahmedabad and beyond. As cities continue to grapple with rising temperatures due to climate change, such initiatives pave the way for a more sustainable and livable urban environment.

With its innovative design and practical implementation, the ‘Cool Bus Stop’ demonstrates how urban infrastructure can be adapted to support public health, environmental sustainability, and community well-being in the face of extreme heat conditions.

(Rafat Quadri can be reached at editorbilkul@gmail.com)

