Indo-Georgian Festival 2025 at Swarrnim University Concludes with Captivating Theatrical Performances

BILKULONLINE

Gandhinagar, March 21: The Indo-Georgian Festival 2025 concluded on a high note at Gandhinagar Town Hall on Thursday, leaving audiences captivated by two powerful theatrical performances from Georgia. The festival, hosted by Swarrnim Startup and Innovation University in collaboration with the NGO Cultural Diversity for Peaceful Future (NGOCDPF) and the Ministry of Culture, Georgia in association with Medilink Hospitals, celebrated cultural exchange and artistic collaboration between the two nations.

The closing ceremony was graced by dignitaries including Alpesh Thakor, MLA, Gandhinagar South; Shilpa Agarwal Co-founder, Medilink Hospital & Research Center, Nikoloz Tisulukidze, renowned Georgian actor and Doctor of Arts; Nino Kobaize, Representative of the Ministry of Culture, Georgia, and Head of the Department of Theatres and Darpan Prasher, Chairman of NGOCDPF and recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2021.

During the keynote address, Alpesh Thakor, MLA, Gandhinagar South, said, “Events like these bring together two cultures and provide a valuable opportunity to understand each other’s traditions. Such events contribute to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India), which is championed by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is admired across borders for his vision. This is more than just an event; it serves as a bridge between cultures and symbolises peace. Through initiatives like these, we can deepen our understanding of one another’s cultures & boost global business. We believe in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the concept that the world is one family, which promotes global peace and unity.”

The closing day featured two thought-provoking plays — Kvarkvare and 12 Angry men — each offering perspectives on power, ambition, and identity.

Kvarkvare, a gripping political-social drama, delved into the mind of a man obsessed with power and self-glorification. The play portrayed a protagonist who envisions himself as the ultimate authority, shaping a world of his own making. Through intense monologues and striking symbolism, Kvarkvare held a mirror to society, reflecting the eternal struggle for dominance and recognition. The second play that was performed as part of the Indo Georgian Festival 2025 was 12 Angry Men was the story about several juries who have very difficult and complicated mission at law court especially when they have to make a verdict of a young boy who is suspected in murder’.

Speaking on the significance of the festival, Darpan Parashar, said, “It is important to seize the opportunity for cultural integration, especially in today’s age of war and conflict. Soon, Gujarat will emerge as the center of economic growth, with cultural integration playing a key role in shaping a peaceful and prosperous tomorrow.”

At least 1,000 attendees participated in the programme, which included board members of the Swarrnim University, faculty and staff members, students as well as special invitees.

Nino Kobaize emphasised on the importance of artistic exchange. “This event serves as a bridge between two ancient civilisations. Theatre is a universal language that transcends borders. Georgia is a country rich in incredible culture, and cultural exchange thrives across borders. Let us continue to celebrate culture and art, as they connect us all and foster unity,” she said.

The Indo-Georgian Festival 2025 has set the stage for continued cultural collaboration, fostering deeper ties between India and Georgia.

In his concluding remarks, Rishabh Jain, President, Swarrnim Group, said, “This is not merely an integration of two cultures, but of two countries. This festival embodies the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ – the world is one family. India is emerging as a developed nation, driven by the vision of our Prime Minister. This event signifies the start of a new and prosperous future, one built on the exchange and transfer of knowledge between nations. In fact, this festival is just a beginning of an enriching collaboration between Gujarat and Georgia in the area of startups, Technology & medical tourism.”